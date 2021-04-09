Outriders class guide: Best Technomancer Build with Skill Tree progression

The Technomancer Build could be challenging to set up correctly, but if players intend to thrive in the late game, there is only one path to follow.

The first step is to unlock skills through the class tree. There are three separate paths if players choose to do a Technomancer Build. They can take the Pestilence, the Tech Shaman, or the Demolisher path.

30 on Technomancer, almost done with campaign. Dying wayyy less this time so should finish on higher world tier. Freeze build is way too fun — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) April 7, 2021

When a player gets a Class point as a Technomancer Build, they should buy Br/8 Impact Amplifier.

A player's first skill in the Pestilence tree is Br/8 Impact Amplifier, and leveling up the Pestilence tree to the maximum level is required to create the best Technomancer Build.

Working my way towards a tox based technomancer build. Unfortunately, I have limited time to play so I'm only like level 9. Long range has always been my jam. — Isaac, Bound to None (@GeneralSarbina) April 3, 2021

The idea is not to buy all the skills in the biggest circles but to get most of the smaller circle skills. In the larger circle, players should only pick Blurscreen, Assault Master, U-14 Clips, and Empowering Antenna.

Exactly. End game is the place to be. Then you can start working on min/maxing loot and builds. — Joe (@FL1NTZ) April 2, 2021

The game may lose some feeling of choice with this approach, but this way of playing games has been around for decades. It is always the quickest and easiest way to excel at a game quickly. In this case, it is best to get a robust Technomancer Build.

The Technomancer build has a few exceptions concerning skills players should keep on hand.

Toxicologist and Sniper Adept are the only skills players should not grab. Players need to be helpful in every situation. A good Technomancer build should be as valuable as possible, rather than just functional randomly.

Here are the three best skills for Technomancer builds to have on hand with their descriptions:

Cold Snap:

Drop a gadget to inflict Freeze onto all enemies within a large radius around you

Blighted Rounds:

Fill your current weapon's magazine with decay-infused bullets that inflict Toxic onto enemies. Enemies within a small radius of the main target also receive Toxic and 50% of the damage. The skill lasts until you reload or switch weapons.

Blighted Turret:

Place an automated turret that deals damage and inflicts Toxic onto enemies. The turret's health depletes slowly over time and when it takes damage.

Most Technomancer builds work best with these skills, but if players prefer other skills based on their playstyle, they should choose them. In the end, these tips help players be the best they can be. Class skills and other skills may work better with players, so players should be adapting to these as well.

