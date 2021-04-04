The Technomancer incorporates the best of both worlds in Outriders, long-range support, and sniping capabilities

Due to the class' specialty, the best build for Technomancer in Outriders will depend on player choice and situation. However, the best way to play this class is through long-range support.

Tess the Technomancer, ready to Ride Out. Let's goooooo! pic.twitter.com/Y0qz8HOGLM — James Carter (@CarterCommaJ) April 1, 2021

Technomancers can be considered as long-range support specialists that possess the best healing abilities among the four classes. The class also utilizes a wide range of deadly contraptions to deal with pesky foes.

The basic class traits for Technomancer are:

Long-range weapon damage increased by 15%. Skill Leech increased by 15%. Weapon Leech increased by 15%.

There's no doubt that the others classes are fun to play and experiment with; however, the Technomancer hits home with its support ability and long-range offensive capabilities.

Owing to its specialization, it goes without saying that the best build for Technomancer in Outriders is long-range support with status inflictions.

Lvl 50 Technomancer, had a great time soloing #outriders through story and endgame!



I put 170 hours into the demo so that cut the process down tremendously. Still plenty more to grind though, Eye of the Storm isn't going to be easy solo. pic.twitter.com/8eCY5lYLpg — TSM SOLIDFPS (@SOLIDFPS) March 31, 2021

The class is excellent at utilizing gadgets and remote weaponry to freeze opponents in place. Unlike other classes, the Technomancer regains health via skill and weapon leech. In short, the more players attack, the more they heal.

Advertisement

Also you can Cryo punch them in the face. pic.twitter.com/v6lz7Y83Kq — David Charlesworth (@Astralfury) March 5, 2021

Despite the fact that the class cannot heal as much by killing a single target, it goes well with the playstyle of the long-range support build. Stacking debuffs on enemies to assist teammates and shooting from a distance will be the main goal.

Now that the basics have been covered, it's time to look at the best build for Technomancer in outriders.

The best build for Technomancer in outriders

There are a couple of ways in which players can build the Technomancer in-game. However, the most effective build is that of support. As stated before, this class excels at long-range combat and contraptions.

Advertisement

Staying true to the long-range support aspects is the best build for Technomancer in outriders.

As a support class, the primary role will be to debuff enemies and stop them from harassing teammates. With the ability to use gadgets and traps from the get-go, the Technomancer is a force to be reckoned with.

Scrapnel is a proximity grenade and is a great way of flushing out enemies from hiding, giving teammates the chance to take some great shots.

Another must-have is the Pain Launcher, which deals large area damage and is great at taking out enemies concentrated in groups.

Class: Technomancer



Long Range. Support. Gadgets.



Skills in clip:

- Scrapnel (Proximity grenade)

- Cyro Turret (Slow/Freeze turret)

- Pain Launcher (Volley Rocket turret)



My second class pick and by far my favorite. She is VERY strong at any range and a great support. pic.twitter.com/7964LAkp8H — KillaKon (@KillaKon1) February 26, 2021

On the flip side, the Cryo Turret and Blighted Turret can be used to inflict status effects such as freeze and toxic damage on enemies to wear them down over time.

Recipe:

Melt Boss Gauss



Ingredients:

Technomancer

Rarogs Graze

Cryo Turret

Blighted Rounds 😍#Outrider build by: https://t.co/vBVK5xlZgf pic.twitter.com/pSZY6oYiQz — Looter Universe (@LooterUniverse) March 2, 2021

Advertisement

Lastly, Fixing Waves is a unique skill that helps bind everything together. It can be used to heal turrets and teammates alike regardless of the player's distance from them. These skills are essential to create the best build for Technomancer in Outriders.

When loading up for your hazardous journeys across Enoch, don't forget to bring a Technomancer with its @Outriders exclusive Fixing Wave healing ability. pic.twitter.com/QEa2GT9HXG — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) November 11, 2020

Read Also: How to earn Class Points in Outriders