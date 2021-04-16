Outriders developers roll out inventory wipe bug fix

Last week, some Outriders players experienced a bug that wiped all items from their inventory. This is a devastating bug to have in a game that is centered around getting the best loot possible. However, the good news is that the bug has a potential fix as of today.

Square Enix and People Can Fly earlier claimed that they were working on a fix for the inventory wipe bug in Outriders. This is great news for all the players who have been affected. A patch was released today, and developers are confident that it fixed the disruptive bug.

The patch still has some problems that need to be worked out in order for the bug to completely vanish. When players log in, there may still be a "multiplayer connectivity issue" that comes from the initial bug. When that happens, items in the Outriders inventory will still appear to be gone.

However, the items aren't really gone. When signing in, they might only momentarily vanish. If that does happen, players in Outriders should restart their game in order to fix the inventory bug. It's best to wait at least a few minutes to make sure that the restart works.

Afterwards, items should reappear for Outriders players. The developers are hoping to have all the issues around the inventory bug fixed in a future update, rather than just the bug itself.

What was the inventory wipe bug in Outriders?

It's no secret that Outriders has had more than a few problems since its release. The majority were server-based, but some nastier bugs also made their way into the game before the developers worked to fix the issues.

The inventory wipe bug removed any items that players had in their inventory, seemingly out of nowhere. However, one player claimed that the Outriders bug was tied to a multiplayer or server issue bug. When the bug happened, it was caused by a connectivity issue between Outriders players.

Since then, the developers have offered to restore the items of any affected players, which was a good gesture. On top of that, an update that addressed other server issues was released around the same time.

A major issue was the cross-play problem that affected most of the player base. Cross-play was then disabled while the fix was implemented, and at the time of writing, all platforms should have cross-play available.