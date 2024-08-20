Overwatch 2 Anubis Reaper skin: All variants, how to buy, and more

The Overwatch 2 Anubis Reaper has finally appeared in the in-game shop of Blizzard’s 5v5 title. Following the advent of the 12th chapter, Blizzard has introduced a fresh set of content including Hero changes, a brand-new mode named Clash, Battle Pass, and a bunch of exceptional cosmetics. Among all these, the Anubis Reaper has become the main highlight for the season.

Similar to previous Mythic skins, Blizzard introduced three variants, and four tiers to unlock all customization options in-game. Each variant offers a unique aesthetic featuring different colors and headgear.

Keeping that in mind, this article will shed some light on all the customization options of Overwatch 2 Reaper Mythic skin. Moreover, we’ll discuss how to purchase the skin from the in-game shop.

All customizations for Overwatch 2 Anubis Reaper skin

Overwatch 2 Anubis Reaper is a freshly introduced mythic skin, portraying the classic look of an Egyptian deity. As discussed, it offers three variants distributed among four tiers. Apart from the skins, the weapon model also offers a distinct look. Judging from the looks, the base variant features a hint of three colors: Red, Black, and Orchid.

Reaper Mythic Skin customizations (Image via Blizzard)

Meanwhile, the second variant showcased a mix of Green, Black and Orchid. Lastly, the third variant features a blend of Blue, Grey, and Orchid. Moreover, Reaper’s weapon skins also change based on your acquired color variant.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of all the customizations available for Overwatch 2 Anubis Reaper skin:

Level 1 Customization (50 Mythic Prisms)

Mask: Tier 1

Tier 1 Armor: Level 1

Level 1 Color: Red/Black/Orchid

Level 2 Customization (10 Mythic Prisms)

Mask: Level 1

Level 1 Armor: Level 2

Level 2 Color: Green/Red/Orchid

Level 3 Customization (10 Mythic Prisms)

Mask: Level 3

Level 3 Armor: Level 3

Level 3 Color: Blue/High/Orchid

Level 4 Customization (10 Mythic Prisms)

Mask: Level 4

Level 4 Armor: Level 4

Level 4 Color: All three colors

How to purchase Overwatch 2 Anubis Reaper Mythic skin

The Overwatch 2 Reaper mythic skin can be unlocked from the in-game Store by spending at least 50 Mythic Prisms. Upon spending 80 Mythic Prisms, players will eventually get access to all the customization options available in-game.

The currency (Mythic Prism) can only be acquired by purchasing the premium version of the Battle Pass. As a result, you must spend at least 1000 Overwatch Coins ($9.99) to gather the currency from the Overwatch 2 Season 12 premium Pass.

Here’s a quick guide on how to purchase the exclusive Overwatch 2 Anubis Reaper Mythic skin:

Launch Overwatch 2 from your preferred game client (Steam or Battle.net).

Navigate to the Shop section.

Look at the top left section and look for the Mythic Shop option.

You’ll see the Mythic Anbuis Reaper in the featured section.

Spend at least 50 Mythic Prisms to unlock the base Red colored Variant.

Follow this process to add Mythic Anubis Reaper skin to your inventory.

How to buy Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass

Here's how you can get your hands on the brand-new Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass:

Open Battle.net client

Open Overwatch 2

Navigate to the Battle Pass section

Click on the Upgrade Battle Pass option

Purchase the Battle Pass segment you like by spending $9.99/$19.99/$39.99

For more content related to Blizzard’s 5v5 Hero shooter, check out Sportskeeda’s Overwatch 2 page.

