Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass: All Battle Pass tiers and rewards

The Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass finally went live on the servers on August 20, 2024, at 11 am PT/ 7 pm BST/ 11:30 pm IST. Following previous trends, Blizzard developers are introducing a fresh set of Legendary and Epic skins and cosmetics. As promised, the Season 12 Battle Pass theme represents Egyptian Mythology. Hero skins ranging from Bast Doomfist to Anubis Reaper, Blizzard has successfully depicted the Pharaoh and other Egyptian Deities.
This article will explore all free and premium-tier items in the Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass.
Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass Price
Following previous trends, players can purchase The Overwatch 2 Season 12: Neo Frontier Premium Battle Pass in the in-game shop for a standard price of 1000 Overwatch Coins, which translates to $9.99 in real-life money. Meanwhile, those who want to opt for a more advanced version can purchase a separate edition for 2200 Overwatch coins. As a reward, the more advanced version of the Pass will skip 20 tiers, giving players a head start toward finishing the Battle Pass quickly.
On the other hand, players worldwide can get access to an ultimate segment of the Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass for $39.99. Upon purchasing the segment, they’ll get instant access to a few rewards including 2000 Overwatch Coins, 20 BP tier skips, and two alluring Legendary rarity skins: Aset Echo, and Heist D.Va.
All Premium and Free tier rewards are available in the Battle pass of Overwatch 2 Season 12
Players worldwide can get their hands on exclusive items and a few freebie items including 80 Mythic Prisms, 2000 Overwatch Coins, and Legendary skins of Ana, Illari, and Doomfist. Moreover, the pass includes emotes, souvenirs, victory poses, and voice lines.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass:
Paid Tier Highlights
- Oni Ana Skin (Legendary)
- Thoth Illari Skin (Legendary)
- 80 Mythic Prisms
- Bast Doomfist Skin (Legendary)
Free Tier Highlights
- Player Icon: Moon Insignia Illari (Rare)
- APEP Zarya Skin (Epic)
- 1500 Overwatch Credits
- Polar Lucio (Epic)
Tiers 1-10
Tier 1 (Premium)
- 20% XP boost all Season
- Oni Ana skin (Legendary)
- Player icon: Oni Ana
Tier 2 (Free)
- Player icon: Anubis Reaper (Reaper)
Tier 3 (Premium)
- Voice line: “Share A Tomb” (Venture)
Tier 4 (Premium)
- Highlight Intro: Cat Clutch (Doomfist)
Tier 5 (Free)
- 250 Overwatch Credits
Tier 6 (Premium)
- Name Card: Scales of Judgement (Rare)
Tier 7 (Free)
- Victory Pose: Power Stance (Ramattra)
Tier 8 (Premium)
- 10 Mythic Prisms
Tier 9 (Premium)
- Spray: Oni Ana
Tier 10 (Free)
- 200 Overwatch Coins
Tier 11-20
Tier 11 (Premium)
- Emote: Make It Rain (D.Va)
Tier 12 (Premium)
- Souvenir: Sphinxmari (Epic)
Tier 13 (Free)
- Name Card: Oni Ana (Ana)
Tier 14 (Premium)
- Weapon Charm: Pachiyummy (Epic)
Tier 15 (Free)
- 250 Overwatch Credits
Tier 16 (Premium)
- Player Icon: Anubis (Rare)
Tier 17 (Free)
- Voice line: “To A Queen” (Junker Queen)
Tier 18 (Premium)
- 10 Mythic Prisms
Tier 19 (Free)
- Player Icon: Moon Insignia Illari (Rare)
Tier 20 (Premium)
- Thoth Illari (Legendary)
Tier 21-30
Tier 21 (Premium)
- Victory Pose: Kneeling (Kiriko)
Tier 22 (Free)
- Voice Line: “Level Up, Dude” (Baptiste)
Tier 23 (Premium)
- Spray: Mus Awakening (Baptiste)
Tier 24 (Premium)
- Player Icon: Dorothy Ashe (Ashe)
Tier 25 (Free)
- 250 Overwatch Credits
Tier 26 (Premium)
- Spray: Afterlife (Common)
Tier 27 (Premium)
- Name Card: Dorothy’s Adventure (Ashe)
Tier 28 (Premium)
- 10 Mythic Prisms
Tier 29 (Free)
- Spray: APEP Zarya
Tier 30 (Premium)
- Dorothy Ashe Skin (Legendary)
Tier 31-40
Tier 31 (Free)
- Emote: Blooming Power (Lifweaver)
Tier 32 (Premium)
- Spray: Tin Heart (Ashe)
Tier 33 (Free)
- Voice Line: “One More Story” (Soldier 76)
Tier 34 (Premium)
- Name Card: APEP Zarya (Rare)
Tier 35 (Premium)
- 250 Overwatch Credits
Tier 36 (Free)
- Victory Pose: Quiver Happy (Hanzo)
Tier 37 (Premium)
- Voice Line: “Once In a Lifetime” (Genji)
Tier 38 (Premium)
- 10 Mythic Prisms
Tier 39 (Premium)
- Player Icon: APEP Zarya (Zarya)
Tier 40 (Free)
- APEP Zaryal Skin (Epic)
Tier 41–50
Tier 41 (Premium)
- Name Card: ASET Echo (Echo)
Tier 42 (Free)
- Voice Line: “Weight of Judgement: (Orisa)
Tier 43 (Premium)
- Weapon Charm: Yachophagus (Epic)
Tier 44 (Premium)
- Spray: Thoth Insignia (Illari)
Tier 45 (Free)
- 250 Overwatch Credits
Tier 46 (Premium)
- Name Card: Scarab (Baptiste)
Tier 47 (Premium)
- Voice Line: “Know My Vengence” (Moira)
Tier 48 (Premium)
- 10 Mythic Prisms
Tier 49 (Free)
- 200 Overwatch Coins
Tier 50 (Premium)
- Mummy Baptiste Skin (Epic)
Tier 51-60
Tier 51 (Premium)
- Weapon Charm: Phaoahmon (Epic)
Tier 52 (Free)
- Spray: Ra’s Journey
Tier 53 (Premium)
- Voice Line: “Always Consequences” (Symmetra)
Tier 54 (Premium)
- Name Card: Captain Sigma (Rare)
Tier 55 (Free)
- 250 Overwatch Credits
Tier 56 (Premium)
- Player Icon: Scarab (Baptiste)
Tier 57 (Premium)
- Spray: Captain Sigma (Sigma)
Tier 58 (Premium)
- 10 Mythic Prisms
Tier 59 (Free)
- Victory Pose: Last Child (Illari)
Tier 60 (Premium)
- Captain Sigma Skin (Legendary)
Tier 61-70
Tier 61 (Free)
- Highlight Intro: Taking Fight (Echo)
Tier 62 (Premium)
- Player Icon: Polar Lucio (Lucio)
Tier 63 (Premium)
- Spray: Anubis Reaper (Reaper)
Tier 64 (Free)
- Name Card: Ibis Moon (Rare)
Tier 65 (Premium)
- 250 Overwatch Credits
Tier 66 (Premium)
- Voice Line: “Eyes Like A Demon” (Mauga)
Tier 67 (Free)
- Souvenir: Hieroglyphic ORB (Epic)
Tier 68 (Premium)
- 10 Mythic Prisms
Tier 69 (Premium)
- Name Card: Heist D.Va (Rare)
Tier 70 (Free)
- Polar Lucio Skin (Epic)
Tier 71-80
Tier 71 (Premium)
- Weapon Charm: Anubis (Epic)
Tier 72 (Premium)
- Player Icon: Bast (Rare)
Tier 73 (Free)
- Voice Line: “Build a Pyramid” (Reinhardt)
Tier 74 (Premium)
- Name Card: Bast Doomfist (Rare)
Tier 75 (Free)
- 250 Overwatch Credits
Tier 76 (Premium)
- Voice line: “Immortality” (Reaper)
Tier 77 (Premium)
- Victory Pose: Eyes On Me (Junker Queen)
Tier 78 (Premium)
- 10 Mythic Prisms
Tier 79 (Free)
- 200 Overwatch Coins
Tier 80 (Premium)
- Bast Doomfist (Legendary)
- Player Icon: Bast Doomfist (Doomfist)
- Spray: Bast Doomfist (Common)
Once players reach Level 80 in Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass, they’ll exceed the conventional levels and enter the Prestige stage. They’ll be rewarded a total of eight Player Titles till Level 200.
Tier 85 (Premium)
- Player Title: Stone Worker
Tier 95 (Premium)
- Player Title: Mummy
Tier 105 (Premium)
- Player Title: Scribe
Tier 115 (Premium)
- Player Title: Vizier
Tier 130 (Premium)
- Player Title: Divine Mourner
Tier 150 (Premium)
- Player Title: Descendant of Ra
Tier 175 (Premium)
- Player Title: Child of Anubis
Tier 200 (Premium)
- Player Title: Pharaoh
That sums up all the item descriptions for the Battle pass of season 12 of Overwatch 2, New Frontiers.
