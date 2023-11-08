Overwatch 2 Bonus Pack for PlayStation Plus: How to get Toybot Zenyatta and more

With the advent of the new Season 7: Rise of Darkness in Overwatch 2, players have been blessed with the Toybot Zenyatta legendary skin from the PlayStation Plus Bonus Pack. Along with numerous skins and cosmetics alongside collaborations of LE SSERAFIM and Diablo 4, the developer is trying their best to provide new gameplay events and small quality-of-life changes to keep the engagement alive within the community.

Since players are still complaining about the discontinuation of the free loot box mechanism from the previous iteration of the game, the devs keep providing free content via Twitch Prime, PlayStation Plus, and many more.

This article will provide them with all the necessary information about the Toybot Zenyatta skin and how to equip it.

Overwatch 2 players can earn Toybot Zenyatta Legendary skin via PlayStation Plus

Expand Tweet

To celebrate the upcoming Christmas season, Blizzard Entertainment has announced an exciting opportunity to grab the Overwatch 2 Bonus Pack from the PlayStation store.

The Pack contains:

Toybot Zenyatta

5 Battle Pass Tier Skips

Here are some simple steps to get the Bonus Pack from the PlayStation Store:

Subscribe to its online service: PlayStation Plus. Navigate to the PlayStation Store. Search for Overwatch 2 Bonus Pack in the search bar. Then select the Bonus Pack and redeem it.

However, players must remember that they need to link their Battle.net account with their PlayStation account to get that legendary skin.

Here's how to do it:

Open Battle.net and log in to your account with the proper credentials. Click on the top right corner of the screen where they can see their username, and then click "Account Settings." Select "Security and Privacy" from the available options, followed by "Connected Accounts." Navigate to the option named "PlayStation Network," and then click on Connect and follow the process.

Apart from this skin, it’ll be a massive help for PlayStation players anxious to finish this season’s Battle Pass quickly to obtain the Mythic Hanzo skin.

The legendary rarity Toybot Zenyatta skin first appeared in 2020's Winter Wonderland event in Overwatch. Despite the availability of another skin of Zenyatta named Nutcracker in the market, this Toybot garnered the greatest popularity because of its distinct nature and futuristic design.

While this deal is exclusive to only PlayStation players, it’s expected that the Overwatch developer might make this renowned skin available for PC players as well. Until then, to get more updates on Overwatch 2, make sure to follow the page of Spotskeeda.