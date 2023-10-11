All hero skins in Overwatch 2 Season 7 Battle Pass

After a successful Anniversary event, Overwatch 2 developers have raised the bar with the launch of their new season. Season 7: Rise of Darkness is finally live, and players worldwide can hop into the server to check out new skins & cosmetics. The update also promises numerous changes in the gameplay alongside a brand new Battle Pass.

Apart from the Hero balances, new events, and other content, players are eager to check out the skins that are available in the new Battle Pass. So, without further ado, let’s hop into a comprehensive list of all the equipable skins in Overwatch 2 Season 7.

Ghostly Bride Widowmaker, Nightraven Ilari, Victorian Doll Echo, and more exceptional skins in Overwatch 2 Season 7 Battle Pass

Overwatch 2's Battle Pass follows the classic 80-tier pattern, followed by bonus tiers. Players can unlock a variety of skins by grinding through these tiers. With the design team surpassing their potential, this Battle Pass features skins based on the Halloween theme that are well-received in the community.

This is the list of the skins that are available in the Season 7 Battle Pass of Overwatch 2:

Ghostly Bride Widowmaker - Unlocked at tier 1

- Unlocked at tier 1 Nighraven Illari - Unlocked at tier 1

- Unlocked at tier 1 Victorian Ghost Lucio - Unlocked at tier 10 (Free)

- Unlocked at tier 10 Azmodan Wrecking Ball - Unlocked at tier 20

- Unlocked at tier 20 Ghostbloom Lifeweaver - Unlocked at tier 30

- Unlocked at tier 30 Victorian Doll Echo - Unlocked at tier 40

- Unlocked at tier 40 Cursed Warrior Doomfist - Unlocked at tier 50

- Unlocked at tier 50 Diesel Baron Ramattra - Unlocked at tier 60

- Unlocked at tier 60 Crimson Clown Soldier:76 - Unlocked at tier 70 (Free)

- Unlocked at tier 70 Mythic Onryo Hanzo (all customizable options) - Unlocked at tier 80

This Battle Pass for $10 is definitely worth the money. Owing to the upcoming Halloween event, Developers have followed a spooky and ghostly theme and released a plethora of eye-catching skins to engage the community even more than the previous season.

But there’s another good news for the players as well. Diablo 4 X Overwatch 2 crossover skins are now available in the shop. Players can acquire the ultimate edition of the Battle Pass for $39.99 to add some eye-catching skins to their inventory.

These include Lilith Moira, Inarius Pharah skin, and an Azmodan Wrecking Ball skin. Unfortunately, these three skins are not available in the Battle Pass.

For those who are interested, below is a more thorough preview of every skin available in the Battle Pass.

1) Ghostly Ride Widowmaker

Ghostly Ride Widowmaker (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

2) Nightraven Illari

Nightraven Illari (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

3) Victorian Ghost Lucio

Victorian Ghost Lucio (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

4) Azmodan Wrecking Ball

Azmodan Wrecking Ball (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

5) Ghostbloom Lifeweaver

Ghostbloom Lifeweaver (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

6) Victorian Doll Echo

Victorian Doll Echo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

7) Cursed Warrior Doomfist

Cursed Warrior Doomfist (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

8) Diesel Baron Ramattra

Diesel Baron Ramattra (Image via Blizzard Entertainment) Crimson Clown Soldier:76 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

9) Crimson Clown Soldier:76

10) Onryo Hanzo Mythic skin

Mythic Onryo Hanzo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For more news related to Overwatch, make sure to follow the page of Sportskeeda.