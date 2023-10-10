Overwatch 2 Season 7: All Battle Pass tiers and rewards

The community is buzzing with excitement as the long-anticipated Season 7: Rise of Darkness of Overwatch 2 is finally live on all platforms. The developer is bringing numerous changes to some Heroes, especially Sombra. Apart from these, they are also introducing a new map named Samoa, a group respawn feature, an unranked leaver penalty, and a Halloween event.

Following the previous trends, players will get a new Battle Pass with a whole array of new skins, some of which are free, and others can be obtained via the premium track. The Battle Pass will have 80 tiers through which they’ll get a bunch of Hero cosmetics, name cards, and so on. So, let’s have a look at the Battle Pass rewards that Overwatch 2 has to offer this season before hopping onto the live servers.

All Premium and free tier rewards are available in the Battle pass of Overwatch 2 Season 7

The Season 7: Rise of Darkness Premium Battle Pass of Overwatch 2 is available to purchase in the shop for the usual 1000 Overwatch Coins, costing approximately $9.99 in real-world currency. However, players can buy an advanced segment of the Battle Pass for just $19.99 to skip a total of 20 tiers.

Blizzard has also enabled an Ultimate segment of the battle pass for $39.99. Players will get 20 battle pass tier skips, 2000 Overwatch Credits, and a bunch of skins (Moira, Pharah, and Bastion) and items from the Overwatch X Diablo 4 Crossover.

By completing the 80 tiers of Battle Pass, players will get these standard items, like 2,000 Overwatch Credits, nine Hero skins, five weapon charms, eight victory poses, four emotes, five souvenirs, eleven player icons, eight name cards, and four highlight intros.

These are the items you’ll get post-completion of the Battle Pass:

Tiers 1-10

Season 7 Battle Pass rewards tier 1-10 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 1 (Premium)

20% XP boost all Season

Ghostly Ride Widowmaker skin (Legendary)

Nighraven Illari skin (Legendary)

Player icon: Bridemari

Tier 2 (Free)

Player icon: Victorian Hat

100 Credits

Tier 3 (Premium)

Voice line: Witching Hour (Mercy)

Tier 4 (Premium)

Highlight Intro: Focus (Genji)

Tier 5 (Free)

Victory Pose: Here’s my knife (Junkerqueen)

100 Credits

Tier 6 (Premium)

Spray: Crimsonmon

Tier 7 (Premium)

Name Card: Night Ravens (Illari)

Tier 8 (Free)

Emote: Death Scroll (Reaper)

Tier 9 (Premium)

Voice Line: Something Scary (D.Va)

Tier 10 (Free)

Victorian Ghost Lucio skin (Epic)

Tier 11-20

Season 7 Battle Pass rewards tier 11-20 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 11 (Premium)

Victory Pose: Balloon (Soldier76)

Tier 12 (Premium)

Souvenir: Gramophone

Tier 13 (Free)

Spray: Trick

100 Credits

Tier 14 (Premium)

Player icon: Ghostly Bride (Widowmaker)

Tier 15 (Free)

Name card: The Dead Hunger

100 Credits

Tier 16 (Premium)

Voice line: Chainsaw (Roadhog)

Tier 17 (Premium)

Weapon Charm: Azmodan

Tier 18 (Free)

Spray: Treat

Tier 19 (Premium)

Player Icon: Nightraven (Illari)

100 Credits

Tier 20 (Premium)

Azmodan Wrecking Ball Skin (Legendary)

Tier 21-30

Season 7 Battle Pass rewards tier 21-30 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 21 (Premium)

Highlight Intro: At ease (Ana)

Tier 22 (Free)

Voice Line: What Evil Dooms (Orisa)

100 Credits

Tier 23 (Premium)

Spray: Nightraven (Illarii)

Tier 24 (Premium)

Player Icon: Victorian Doll (Echo)

Tier 25 (Free)

Victory Pose: Light Reading (Winston)

100 Credits

Tier 26 (Premium)

Weapon Charm: Onryo

Tier 27 (Premium)

Name Card: Circus: 76 (Soldier 76)

Tier 28 (Free)

Voice Line: The Only Ghosts (Zenyatta)

Tier 29 (Premium)

Souvenir: Deathly Blossoms

Tier 30 (Premium)

Ghostbloom Lifeweaver Skin (Epic)

Tier 31-40

Season 7 Battle Pass rewards tier 31-40 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 31 (Free)

Victory Pose: Resolute (Illari)

Tier 32 (Premium)

Spray: Ghostly Bride (Widowmaker)

100 Credits

Tier 33 (Free)

Voice Line: No Tricks (Cassidy)

Tier 34 (Premium)

Name Card: Death Blossom (Widowmaker)

Tier 35 (Free)

Spray: Cute Bat

100 Credits

Tier 36 (Premium)

Souvenir: Onryo’s Pet

Tier 37 (Free)

Player Icon: Spike-O’-Lantern

100 Credits

Tier 38 (Premium)

Voice Line: What Lurks (Reaper)

Tier 39 (Free)

Highlight Intro: Patrol (Baptiste)

Tier 40 (Premium)

Victorian Doll Echo Skin (Legendary)

Tier 41–50

Season 7 Battle Pass rewards tier 41-50 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 41 (Premium)

Emote: Tea Time (Echo)

Tier 42 (Free)

Spray: Take This Hand (Widowmaker)

100 Credits

Tier 43 (Premium)

Victory Pose: Geometry (Symmetra)

Tier 44 (Premium)

Voice Line: Pumpkin Spice (Torbjorn)

Tier 45 (Free)

Souvenir: Treasure Goblin

100 Credits

Tier 46 (Premium)

Name Card: Ghostly Vines (Lucio)

Tier 47 (Premium)

Spray: Nighraven (Ilari)

Tier 48 (Free)

Player Icon: Crimson Clown (Soldier:76)

Tier 49 (Premium)

Voice Line: Awoo (Pharah)

Tier 50 (Premium)

Cursed Warrior Doomfist Skin (Epic)

Tier 51-60

Season 7 Battle Pass rewards tier 51-60 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 51 (Premium)

Emote: Pardon Me (Junkrat)

Tier 52 (Free)

Spray: Get Clowned On (Soldier: 76)

100 Credits

Tier 53 (Premium)

Player Icon: Dollymari (Echo)

Tier 54 (Premium)

Voice Line: Amygdala (Baptiste)

Tier 55 (Free)

Weapon Charm: Ghostly Ring

100 Credits

Tier 56 (Premium)

Player Icon: Diesel Baron (Ramattra)

Tier 57 (Free)

Spray: Grinning Candles

Tier 58 (Premium)

Name Card: Diesel Barony (Ramattra)

Tier 59 (Premium)

Voice Line: Don’t Scream (Ashe)

Tier 60 (Premium)

Diesel Baron Ramattra Skin (Legendary)

Tier 61-70

Season 7 Battle Pass rewards tier 61-70 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 61 (Premium)

Highlight Intro: Decay (Widowmaker)

Tier 62 (Free)

Voice Line: Your Fear (Wrecking Ball)

Tier 63 (Premium)

Spray: Onryo Rises (Hanzo)

Tier 64 (Free)

Name Card: Beast Rising

100 Credits

Tier 65 (Premium)

Victory Pose: After You (Cassidy)

Tier 66 (Free)

Voice Line: Without Fear (Ramattra)

Tier 67 (Premium)

Victory Pose: Proud (Mercy)

100 Credits

Tier 68 (Free)

Souvenir: Balloon Dog: 76

Tier 69 (Premium)

Spray: Handmade Doll (Echo)

100 Credits

Tier 70 (Free)

Crimson Clown Soldier 76 Skin (Epic)

Tier 71-80

Season 7 Battle Pass rewards tier 71-80 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 71 (Premium)

Weapon Charm: Onryo’s Pet

Tier 72 (Premium)

Player Icon: Crimsonmari (Soldier 76)

Tier 73 (Free)

Spray: Wilting Life (Lifeweaver)

100 Credits

Tier 74 (Premium)

Name Card: Onryo’s Pets (Hanzo)

Tier 75 (Free)

Spray: Crimson Mirth (Soldier 76)

100 Credits

Tier 76 (Premium)

Voice Line: Nightmares (Doomfist)

Tier 77 (Free)

Victory Pose: Trick or Treat (Mei)

Tier 78 (Premium)

Weapon Charm: Innocent Doll

100 Credits

Tier 79 (Free)

Emote: Up In Flames (Ashe)

Tier 80 (Premium)

Onryo Mythic Hanzo Skin

Player Icon: Onryo (Hanzo)

Spray: Undying Breath (Hanzo)

Post-completion of the 80 tiers, those who will buy the Premium battle pass of Overwatch 2, players will receive a bunch of name cards.

Tier 85 (Premium)

Player Title: Graverobber

Tier 95 (Premium)

Player Title: Harbinger

Tier 105 (Premium)

Player Title: Butcher

Tier 115 (Premium)

Player Title: Fearmonger

Tier 125 (Premium)

Player Title: Treasure Goblin

Tier 155 (Premium)

Player Title: Deceiver

Tier 175 (Premium)

Player Title: Temptation

Tier 200 (Premium)

Player Title: Prime Evil

This wraps up the item descriptions for the Battle pass of the current season 7 of Overwatch 2, Rise of Darkness. For more news related to Overwatch 2, stay tuned on the page of Sportskeeda.