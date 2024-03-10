In a recent Reddit thread, Overwatch 2 players have reignited discussions about map balance in Blizzard World, especially when it comes to attacking its first point. This popular hero-shooter game has made headlines in the last few days, owing to exciting collaborations with Cowboy Bebop and automaker Porsche. Players, although excited about new skins, are also concerned about how one-sided some maps in this title are.

Blizzard World is a hybrid map that features the objective shifting between capturing a point and escorting a payload. Its recent return has been met with criticism from players due to perceived balance issues.

Overwatch 2 fans frustrated with Blizzard World being defensive-sided

Overwatch 2's Blizzard World throws players into a whirlwind tour of Blizzard Entertainment's greatest hits, featuring sections themed around Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo. However, ever since the map's return, players have voiced strong opinions about pushing past the first attack point. Here's what real_488 said in their post:

"Pushing 1st point is so awful, defenders have so much cover and you either go through this big open gateway where you have everyone shooting at you at once or you have to go through into a tiny a** killbox with again, no cover for attackers."

u/real_488, the author of the Reddit post above, goes on to mention how the rest of the map is just fine as it is; the main hurdle as an attacker is the primary entrance to the first point.

The first point on Blizzard World in Overwatch 2 is difficult for attackers to capture because defenders have a lot of cover. Moreover, this map has a choke point that creates a major bottleneck for attackers. There are very few flanking routes for attackers to get behind enemy lines and disrupt their hold.

Redditors like u/Anonymous-Turtle-25 and u/I9Qnl have even compared these chokepoints with the 2CP modes of Overwatch, which have been hated by a majority of the player base in unison.

Redditors suggested that some heroes that can be successful on the first point include Wrecking Ball, Sombra, Tracer, Winston, and even Zarya. These units can potentially bypass the choke point and create space for their team. The idea is to go for a full dive comp and distract the backline so that the chokepoint stronghold is defeated.

In terms of proposed solutions, the thread mentions adding a new route on the right side that would allow for flanking the defenders. This would give attackers more strategic options and potentially make the first point more balanced.

With new collaborations with Porsche and Cowboy Bebop, things are looking good for Overwatch 2. However, skins aside, issues like map balances also need to be addressed. Although Junkertown recently saw a change, it is time the developers bring their attention to this once-favorite map.

While Blizzard has yet to comment on the specific concerns regarding Blizzard World's balance, the community's frustrations highlight the importance of map design in fostering a healthy and engaging Overwatch 2 experience.

Whether through minor tweaks or more substantial overhauls, addressing these issues could go a long way in ensuring that Blizzard World lives up to its former glory as a fan-favorite map.