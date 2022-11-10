Overwatch 2 fails to update: How to fix, possible causes, and more

Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular games to have been released this year. Released and developed by Blizzard Entertainment, the game is quite similar to its predecessor in terms of gameplay and mechanics. Although the developers have made some changes to it, the core mechanics remain the same.

However, there are a lot of issues that many players are facing in Overwatch 2. The entire hero pool is somewhat unbalanced, while a few network issues and bugs plague the game.

To sort these issues out, the developers at Blizzard have been working hard to release patches. However, what does one do if the game just doesn't download any of these updates?

Why does Overwatch 2 fail to update, and how can one fix the problem?

There's no specific answer to this question right now. Overwatch 2 needs to be updated through the Battle.net launcher. The launcher has its issues, but they're nothing major. In some cases, however, it fails to update the game despite functioning properly. What does one do in such cases?

The first thing that players can do to fix this update issue is to restart their devices. Restarting a device can often force the network to reconnect to the update servers automatically, triggering the download once again.

If this doesn't work, players can try to restart their network devices, which include their router/modem. These devices sometimes have issues, and a restart often sorts them out.

If this doesn't work out either, players can try to verify the game files. If a faulty file is found, the game should automatically trigger the download for that file. This should, in turn, trigger the update.

Players can follow the instructions below to verify the game files:

Launch the Battle.net launcher.

Once in the launcher, select Overwatch 2. There should be a big blue button that says Play/Update in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

There should be a cog wheel beside this button.

Click on this cog wheel and then on the "Scan and Repair" option. This should take care of the files.

If the aforementioned steps don't work, the last resort is to uninstall and perform a clean install of Overwatch 2. This option is very tedious and might take a lot of time to complete.

However, this is probably the surest way to complete an update since Overwatch 2 is a live-service game. Whenever a clean install is done, the game files are downloaded from the internet. It's, therefore, understood that the recently updated files are the ones that will be downloaded from the server.

These solutions are mostly meant for client-side issues. If the problem stems from the server side of things, players will have to wait for Blizzard to launch a fix.

If there's any major outage with respect to the servers, the developers will be sure to notify the community via Twitter and their personalized forums. In the absence of such a notification, players can consider the issue to be a client-side one and employ the fixes listed above.

