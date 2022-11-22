Overwatch 2 free Highlight Intro Login Bonuses - How to get, release dates, rewards, and more

Overwatch 2 players now have some much-needed clarity about the promised login content that never really arrived in their accounts. According to Overwatch Cavalry on Twitter, Blizzard has announced a new set of dates for players to get the rewards.

Blizzard has mentioned the new set of dates for the rewards in their official forum. Since its launch, Overwatch 2 hasn't been devoid of controversies or criticism. On the one hand, it has managed to successfully build on the same formula that made the first game a hit. The game's free-to-play model has also made the game more accessible to new players.

However, there have been numerous gameplay issues and glitches, ranging from missing rewards to connectivity issues. While Blizzard has been hard at work fixing them, much more needs to be done. Thankfully, it hasn't taken them long to come up with a solution for the login rewards.

A new date has been set for Overwatch 2 Highlight Intro Login Bonuses, and players can get two items

The new dates for the upcoming login rewards will now be from November 22 to November 27. During this period, Overwatch 2 players will be able to obtain Junker Queen's "Five Finger" highlight.

This will be followed by a highlight for Kiriko that can be obtained between November 27 and December 2. As the names suggest, both rewards only require players to log in to Overwatch 2 during the said period.

Both sets of rewards will be available at 11 am PT/2 pm ET, and players can make adjustments according to their local timings. This is when the rewards will be rolled out, but players will only be able to redeem them later. As long as a player doesn't miss out on the redemption window, they should not have any trouble obtaining the rewards.

This hasn't been the first instance of missing rewards in Overwatch 2. Many players are yet to receive the rewards for watching the Overwatch League matches. As of now, there's been no clarity regarding that situation, and Blizzard hasn't made any fresh updates. This is another issue that will need to be sorted out as quickly as possible.

Controversies have marred Overwatch 2's release

Despite offering a solid core experience, the game's monetization system has received a lot of criticism. While free-to-play has its advantages, it also has a fair share of negatives. For starters, free-to-play players have to grind a lot more to unlock new heroes that can be unlocked instantly by other players who spend money.

While this shouldn't be a big deal in most games, it's a huge problem in a game that focuses on counter-picks. Some community members have even done the math and calculated the exorbitant amount of money players would need to spend to unlock all the cosmetics in the game. So when free rewards aren't distributed properly, the community understandably gets upset. Thankfully, Blizzard has taken due notice of the latest complaints and has at least announced plans to rectify the situation.

