  Overwatch 2 hotfix patch (July 24, 2025): D.Va changes, Mei nerfs, and more 

Overwatch 2 hotfix patch (July 24, 2025): D.Va changes, Mei nerfs, and more 

By Jay Sarma
Modified Jul 25, 2025 03:26 GMT
Overwatch 2 hotfix patch
Overwatch 2 gameplay (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

An Overwatch 2 hotfix patch has been released on July 24, 2025. This patch seeks to improve hero balancing for the new game mode, Stadium. Numerous heroes were tweaked with the latest mid-season update for the title, and according to the developers, some aspects of certain heroes needed further fixing.

In this article, we will explore all the new hero buffs and nerfs that have been incorporated with the latest Overwatch 2 hotfix patch for July 24, 2025. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

All changes made with Overwatch 2 hotfix patch for July 24, 2025

Here's a look at the different balance changes that have been made with the brand-new Overwatch 2 hotfix patch for July 24, 2025:

D.Va

Developer Comments: Micro Missile build has been delivering consistently high damage output, often exceeding expectations in both burst and sustained fights. This update tones down its effectiveness slightly to bring it more in line with other build options, while still preserving its core playstyle and impact.

Countermeasures

  • Power Increased damage required to mitigate to 150 (Up from 100).
Freja

Developer Comments: Freja's Bola Build has been underperforming, especially when comparing to Freja's more dominant Weapon Power builds. We're increasing the power here to add more build variety for Freja.

Lille Faelde

  • Power increased effectiveness to 40% reduced (Up from 50% reduced).
So Cooked

  • Power increased duration to 3s (Up from 2s).
Mei

Developer Comments: Slowball has been effective at disrupting enemies, but the slow was a bit too punishing for how easy it was to apply. We’re reducing the slow strength to make it less oppressive while still rewarding accurate shots and smart use of Mei’s secondary fire.

Slowball

Power decreased slow to 15% (Down from 30%).

Juno

Developer Comments: Medimaster wasn’t quite delivering the payoff expected for a critical-focused builds. This buff increases its crit multiplier to better reward precision and reinforce its role as a high-risk, high-reward option for skilled players.

Medimaster

  • Power increased critical scalar to 1.5 (Up from 1.25).

That's everything that you need to know about the Stadium hero changes made with the Overwatch 2 hotfix patch for July 24, 2025. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

Edited by Jay Sarma
