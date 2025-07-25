Overwatch 2 hotfix patch (July 24, 2025): D.Va changes, Mei nerfs, and more 

An Overwatch 2 hotfix patch has been released on July 24, 2025. This patch seeks to improve hero balancing for the new game mode, Stadium. Numerous heroes were tweaked with the latest mid-season update for the title, and according to the developers, some aspects of certain heroes needed further fixing.In this article, we will explore all the new hero buffs and nerfs that have been incorporated with the latest Overwatch 2 hotfix patch for July 24, 2025. For a detailed brief on the same, read below. All changes made with Overwatch 2 hotfix patch for July 24, 2025Here's a look at the different balance changes that have been made with the brand-new Overwatch 2 hotfix patch for July 24, 2025:D.VaDeveloper Comments: Micro Missile build has been delivering consistently high damage output, often exceeding expectations in both burst and sustained fights. This update tones down its effectiveness slightly to bring it more in line with other build options, while still preserving its core playstyle and impact. Countermeasures Power Increased damage required to mitigate to 150 (Up from 100).You might be interested in: Stadium hero buffs and nerfs with Overwatch 2 mid-season update (July 22, 2025): D.Va buff, Kiriko changes, and moreFrejaDeveloper Comments: Freja's Bola Build has been underperforming, especially when comparing to Freja's more dominant Weapon Power builds. We're increasing the power here to add more build variety for Freja. Lille FaeldePower increased effectiveness to 40% reduced (Up from 50% reduced). So Cooked Power increased duration to 3s (Up from 2s).MeiDeveloper Comments: Slowball has been effective at disrupting enemies, but the slow was a bit too punishing for how easy it was to apply. We’re reducing the slow strength to make it less oppressive while still rewarding accurate shots and smart use of Mei’s secondary fire.Slowball Power decreased slow to 15% (Down from 30%).Check out: All hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 17 mid-season updateJunoDeveloper Comments: Medimaster wasn’t quite delivering the payoff expected for a critical-focused builds. This buff increases its crit multiplier to better reward precision and reinforce its role as a high-risk, high-reward option for skilled players.MedimasterPower increased critical scalar to 1.5 (Up from 1.25).That's everything that you need to know about the Stadium hero changes made with the Overwatch 2 hotfix patch for July 24, 2025. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.