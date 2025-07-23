Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes (July 22, 2025): D.Va buff, Kiriko changes, and more

A brand-new set of Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes has been released on July 22, 2025. This patch has been released alongside the mid-season update for the title. Naturally, players can expect a plethora of balance updates alongside some major QoL changes in the game.In this article, we will explore the different hero buffs and nerfs that have been incorporated with the latest wave of Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for July 22, 2025ArmoryIronclad Exhaust Ports (Item):Each stack of Overhealth granted now expires individually instead of refreshing the duration of all stacks of Overhealth granted from this Item.D.VaTokki Slam (Power):Now the damage scales from both armor and shield combined.Facetanking (Power):Increased healing scalar to 50% (up from 30%).Refraction Armor (Item):While you have Armor, gain 15% damage reduction against beams.+25 ArmorOrisaAdvanced Throwbotics (Power): Now shoots the javelin after 0.5s and the Javelin Spin must be ongoing to shoot. Canceling Javelin Spin will also cancel shooting the javelin.Lassoed (Power):If a javelin hits an enemy, nearby enemies are pulled to the enemy's position now instead of where it was hit.If a javelin hits the environment, it just pulls nearby enemies.If a javelin hits a barrier, the pull will not activate.Read more: Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Orisa buildMeiSlowball (Power):Now normal hit with Secondary Fire will also apply slow to the hit enemy.AnaUnscoped Resources (Item):+15% Weapon PowerJunoStellar Focus (Power):Increased duration to 50% (up from 35%).Check out: Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Juno buildKirikoClone Conjuration (Power):Now the Clone's heal and damage contributes to earning Stadium Cash.Now there is a short delay before the Clone starts healing or dealing damage after being spawned.Clone's health has been reduced and can be increased by Ability Power.Fleet Foot (Power):Swift Step cooldown is increased by 30% when used without a target.Foxy Fireworks (Power):Projectile speed is now the same as regular kunai.That's everything that you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for July 22, 2025. For more related news and guides, you can check out some of these articles below:OW2 Stadium: Best Freja buildOW2 Stadium: Best Ashe buildOW2 Stadium: Best Junkrat buildOW2 Stadium: Best Zenyatta build