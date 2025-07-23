  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes (July 22, 2025): D.Va buff, Kiriko changes, and more

Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes (July 22, 2025): D.Va buff, Kiriko changes, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Jul 23, 2025 01:22 GMT
Overwatch 2 stadium patch notes
Zenyatta in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A brand-new set of Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes has been released on July 22, 2025. This patch has been released alongside the mid-season update for the title. Naturally, players can expect a plethora of balance updates alongside some major QoL changes in the game.

Ad

In this article, we will explore the different hero buffs and nerfs that have been incorporated with the latest wave of Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for July 22, 2025

Armory

Ironclad Exhaust Ports (Item):

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • Each stack of Overhealth granted now expires individually instead of refreshing the duration of all stacks of Overhealth granted from this Item.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

D.Va

Tokki Slam (Power):

  • Now the damage scales from both armor and shield combined.

Facetanking (Power):

  • Increased healing scalar to 50% (up from 30%).

Refraction Armor (Item):

  • While you have Armor, gain 15% damage reduction against beams.
  • +25 Armor

Orisa

Advanced Throwbotics (Power):

  • Now shoots the javelin after 0.5s and the Javelin Spin must be ongoing to shoot. Canceling Javelin Spin will also cancel shooting the javelin.

Lassoed (Power):

  • If a javelin hits an enemy, nearby enemies are pulled to the enemy's position now instead of where it was hit.
  • If a javelin hits the environment, it just pulls nearby enemies.
  • If a javelin hits a barrier, the pull will not activate.
Ad

Read more: Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Orisa build

Mei

Slowball (Power):

  • Now normal hit with Secondary Fire will also apply slow to the hit enemy.
Ad

Ana

Unscoped Resources (Item):

  • +15% Weapon Power

Juno

Stellar Focus (Power):

  • Increased duration to 50% (up from 35%).

Check out: Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Juno build

Kiriko

Clone Conjuration (Power):

  • Now the Clone's heal and damage contributes to earning Stadium Cash.
  • Now there is a short delay before the Clone starts healing or dealing damage after being spawned.
  • Clone's health has been reduced and can be increased by Ability Power.

Fleet Foot (Power):

  • Swift Step cooldown is increased by 30% when used without a target.
Ad

Foxy Fireworks (Power):

  • Projectile speed is now the same as regular kunai.

That's everything that you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for July 22, 2025.

For more related news and guides, you can check out some of these articles below:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications