By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Nov 10, 2023 10:29 GMT
Overwatch 2 Item Shop rotation (November 7) (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
It’s that time of the week when Overwatch 2 players worldwide can get their hands on some incredible skins the Item Shop has to offer. These jaw-dropping skins, with their distinct approaches, are one aspect that fascinates the community the most. While taking a vacation from the grind of the competitive ladder, the developers have introduced quite a few cosmetics for the community to cherish.

Apart from buying a premium Battle Pass and expensive seasonal bundles, players can utilize some extra coins to customize their experience via this in-game shop. The Item Shop rotation of November 7, 2023, has brought numerous surprises along with some good-old skins & cosmetics. So, without wasting any time, let’s dive into the available items that Overwatch 2 has to offer this week.

Overwatch 2 Item Shop skins this week (November 7)

Following previous trends, there will be a fresh set of skins & cosmetics will be available in the in-game shop every week. Here is a list of all the cosmetics in the Item Shop from November 7 to November 14, 2023:

LE SSERAFIM Mega Bundle ( 6800 OW Coins)

LE SSERAFIM Mega Bundle Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Skins: AntiFragile BB Brigitte, AntiFragile Dazzle D.Va, AntiFragile Kira-Kira Kiriko, AntiFragile Slay Star Sombra, AntiFragile Traysi Tracer
  • Emotes: Choreography (Sombra, D.Va, Brigitte, Tracer, Kiriko)
  • Victory Poses: BB, Dazzle, Kira-Kira, Slay Star, Traysi
  • Weapon Charms: Kira-Kiramari
  • Name Cards: AntiFraglie BB, AntiFragile Dazzle, AntiFragile Kira-Kira, AntiFragile Slay Star, AntiFragile Traysi

Kiriko LE SSERAFIM Bundle (2500 OW Coins)

LE SSERAFIM Kiriko (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Skin: AntiFragile Kira-Kira Kiriko
  • Emote: Choreography
  • Victory Pose: Kira-Kira Pose
  • Weapon Charm: Kira-Kiramari
  • Name Card: AntiFragile Kira-Kira

Tracer LE SSERAFIM Bundle (2500 OW Coins)

LE SSERAFIM Tracer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Skin: AntiFargile Traysi Tracer
  • Emote: Choreography
  • Victory Pose: Traysi Pose
  • Name Card: AntiFragiler Traysi

Sombra LE SSERAFIM Bundle (2500 OW Coins)

LE SSERAFIM Sombra (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Skin: AntiFragile Slay Star Sombra
  • Emote: Choreography
  • Victory Pose: Slay Star Pose
  • Name Card: AntiFragile Slay Star

Brigitte LE SSERAFIM Bundle (2500 OW Coins)

LE SSERAFIM Brigitte (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Skin: AntiFragile BB Brigitte
  • Emote: Choreography
  • Victory Pose: BB Pose
  • Name Card: AntiFragile BB

D.Va LE SSERAFIM Bundle (2500 OW Coins)

LE SSERAFIM D.Va (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Skin: AntiFragile Dazzle D.Va
  • Emote: Choreography
  • Victory Pose: Dazzle Pose
  • Name Card: AntiFragile Dazzle

Pajamei Bundle (1200 OW Coins)

Pajamei Bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Skin: Pajamei Mei
  • Player Icon: Mug
  • Voice Line: “A New Adventure”
  • Spray: Pajamas

Coffin Bundle (1500 OW Coins)

Coffin Bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Skin: Coffin Bastion
  • Player Icon: Coffin
  • Voice Line: “W-W-WOOOOO..?”
  • Spray: Coffin

Warcraft Rumble Bundle (0 OW Coins)

Warcraft Rumble Bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Name Card: Warcraft Rumble
  • Player Icon: Warcraft Rumble - Gnomelia
  • Spray: Warcraft Rumble - Gearbolt

Players must remember that these skins are only available for a limited time of 7 days. Apart from this Item Shop in Overwatch 2, there’s a section in the shop called “Seasonal Packs” which rotates with every new season. For more Overwatch 2 news, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

