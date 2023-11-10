It’s that time of the week when Overwatch 2 players worldwide can get their hands on some incredible skins the Item Shop has to offer. These jaw-dropping skins, with their distinct approaches, are one aspect that fascinates the community the most. While taking a vacation from the grind of the competitive ladder, the developers have introduced quite a few cosmetics for the community to cherish.
Apart from buying a premium Battle Pass and expensive seasonal bundles, players can utilize some extra coins to customize their experience via this in-game shop. The Item Shop rotation of November 7, 2023, has brought numerous surprises along with some good-old skins & cosmetics. So, without wasting any time, let’s dive into the available items that Overwatch 2 has to offer this week.
Overwatch 2 Item Shop skins this week (November 7)
Following previous trends, there will be a fresh set of skins & cosmetics will be available in the in-game shop every week. Here is a list of all the cosmetics in the Item Shop from November 7 to November 14, 2023:
LE SSERAFIM Mega Bundle ( 6800 OW Coins)
- Skins: AntiFragile BB Brigitte, AntiFragile Dazzle D.Va, AntiFragile Kira-Kira Kiriko, AntiFragile Slay Star Sombra, AntiFragile Traysi Tracer
- Emotes: Choreography (Sombra, D.Va, Brigitte, Tracer, Kiriko)
- Victory Poses: BB, Dazzle, Kira-Kira, Slay Star, Traysi
- Weapon Charms: Kira-Kiramari
- Name Cards: AntiFraglie BB, AntiFragile Dazzle, AntiFragile Kira-Kira, AntiFragile Slay Star, AntiFragile Traysi
Kiriko LE SSERAFIM Bundle (2500 OW Coins)
- Skin: AntiFragile Kira-Kira Kiriko
- Emote: Choreography
- Victory Pose: Kira-Kira Pose
- Weapon Charm: Kira-Kiramari
- Name Card: AntiFragile Kira-Kira
Tracer LE SSERAFIM Bundle (2500 OW Coins)
- Skin: AntiFargile Traysi Tracer
- Emote: Choreography
- Victory Pose: Traysi Pose
- Name Card: AntiFragiler Traysi
Sombra LE SSERAFIM Bundle (2500 OW Coins)
- Skin: AntiFragile Slay Star Sombra
- Emote: Choreography
- Victory Pose: Slay Star Pose
- Name Card: AntiFragile Slay Star
Brigitte LE SSERAFIM Bundle (2500 OW Coins)
- Skin: AntiFragile BB Brigitte
- Emote: Choreography
- Victory Pose: BB Pose
- Name Card: AntiFragile BB
D.Va LE SSERAFIM Bundle (2500 OW Coins)
- Skin: AntiFragile Dazzle D.Va
- Emote: Choreography
- Victory Pose: Dazzle Pose
- Name Card: AntiFragile Dazzle
Pajamei Bundle (1200 OW Coins)
- Skin: Pajamei Mei
- Player Icon: Mug
- Voice Line: “A New Adventure”
- Spray: Pajamas
Coffin Bundle (1500 OW Coins)
- Skin: Coffin Bastion
- Player Icon: Coffin
- Voice Line: “W-W-WOOOOO..?”
- Spray: Coffin
Warcraft Rumble Bundle (0 OW Coins)
- Name Card: Warcraft Rumble
- Player Icon: Warcraft Rumble - Gnomelia
- Spray: Warcraft Rumble - Gearbolt
Players must remember that these skins are only available for a limited time of 7 days. Apart from this Item Shop in Overwatch 2, there’s a section in the shop called “Seasonal Packs” which rotates with every new season. For more Overwatch 2 news, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.