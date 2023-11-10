It’s that time of the week when Overwatch 2 players worldwide can get their hands on some incredible skins the Item Shop has to offer. These jaw-dropping skins, with their distinct approaches, are one aspect that fascinates the community the most. While taking a vacation from the grind of the competitive ladder, the developers have introduced quite a few cosmetics for the community to cherish.

Apart from buying a premium Battle Pass and expensive seasonal bundles, players can utilize some extra coins to customize their experience via this in-game shop. The Item Shop rotation of November 7, 2023, has brought numerous surprises along with some good-old skins & cosmetics. So, without wasting any time, let’s dive into the available items that Overwatch 2 has to offer this week.

Overwatch 2 Item Shop skins this week (November 7)

Expand Tweet

Following previous trends, there will be a fresh set of skins & cosmetics will be available in the in-game shop every week. Here is a list of all the cosmetics in the Item Shop from November 7 to November 14, 2023:

LE SSERAFIM Mega Bundle ( 6800 OW Coins)

LE SSERAFIM Mega Bundle Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Skins : AntiFragile BB Brigitte, AntiFragile Dazzle D.Va, AntiFragile Kira-Kira Kiriko, AntiFragile Slay Star Sombra, AntiFragile Traysi Tracer

: AntiFragile BB Brigitte, AntiFragile Dazzle D.Va, AntiFragile Kira-Kira Kiriko, AntiFragile Slay Star Sombra, AntiFragile Traysi Tracer Emotes : Choreography (Sombra, D.Va, Brigitte, Tracer, Kiriko)

: Choreography (Sombra, D.Va, Brigitte, Tracer, Kiriko) Victory Poses : BB, Dazzle, Kira-Kira, Slay Star, Traysi

: BB, Dazzle, Kira-Kira, Slay Star, Traysi Weapon Charms : Kira-Kiramari

: Kira-Kiramari Name Cards: AntiFraglie BB, AntiFragile Dazzle, AntiFragile Kira-Kira, AntiFragile Slay Star, AntiFragile Traysi

Kiriko LE SSERAFIM Bundle (2500 OW Coins)

LE SSERAFIM Kiriko (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Skin : AntiFragile Kira-Kira Kiriko

: AntiFragile Kira-Kira Kiriko Emote : Choreography

: Choreography Victory Pose : Kira-Kira Pose

: Kira-Kira Pose Weapon Charm : Kira-Kiramari

: Kira-Kiramari Name Card: AntiFragile Kira-Kira

Tracer LE SSERAFIM Bundle (2500 OW Coins)

LE SSERAFIM Tracer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Skin : AntiFargile Traysi Tracer

: AntiFargile Traysi Tracer Emote : Choreography

: Choreography Victory Pose : Traysi Pose

: Traysi Pose Name Card: AntiFragiler Traysi

Sombra LE SSERAFIM Bundle (2500 OW Coins)

LE SSERAFIM Sombra (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Skin : AntiFragile Slay Star Sombra

: AntiFragile Slay Star Sombra Emote : Choreography

: Choreography Victory Pose : Slay Star Pose

: Slay Star Pose Name Card: AntiFragile Slay Star

Brigitte LE SSERAFIM Bundle (2500 OW Coins)

LE SSERAFIM Brigitte (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Skin : AntiFragile BB Brigitte

: AntiFragile BB Brigitte Emote : Choreography

: Choreography Victory Pose : BB Pose

: BB Pose Name Card: AntiFragile BB

D.Va LE SSERAFIM Bundle (2500 OW Coins)

LE SSERAFIM D.Va (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Skin : AntiFragile Dazzle D.Va

: AntiFragile Dazzle D.Va Emote : Choreography

: Choreography Victory Pose : Dazzle Pose

: Dazzle Pose Name Card: AntiFragile Dazzle

Pajamei Bundle (1200 OW Coins)

Pajamei Bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Skin : Pajamei Mei

: Pajamei Mei Player Icon : Mug

: Mug Voice Line : “A New Adventure”

: “A New Adventure” Spray: Pajamas

Coffin Bundle (1500 OW Coins)

Coffin Bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Skin : Coffin Bastion

: Coffin Bastion Player Icon : Coffin

: Coffin Voice Line : “W-W-WOOOOO..?”

: “W-W-WOOOOO..?” Spray: Coffin

Warcraft Rumble Bundle (0 OW Coins)

Warcraft Rumble Bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Name Card : Warcraft Rumble

: Warcraft Rumble Player Icon : Warcraft Rumble - Gnomelia

: Warcraft Rumble - Gnomelia Spray: Warcraft Rumble - Gearbolt

Players must remember that these skins are only available for a limited time of 7 days. Apart from this Item Shop in Overwatch 2, there’s a section in the shop called “Seasonal Packs” which rotates with every new season. For more Overwatch 2 news, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.