Overwatch 2 Item Shop rotation (August 29): Synthwave Lifeweaver, Synthwave Tracer bundle, and more

The long-anticipated shop rotation of Overwatch 2 is finally here, alongside the release of Season 6, “Invasion.” Developers have introduced quite a few new contents, like a fresh co-op story mission, some hero nerfs and buffs, and a new support Hero named Illari. Among these, the item shop is one of the factors that Overwatch fans look up to.

Taking a break from the grind of the competitive ladder, players can enjoy some eye-catching skins & cosmetics through this store. A premium Battle pass, seasonal packs, or simply the in-game shop are quite a few options available for purchasing bundles or individual things. It’s the ideal location for fans who want to spend additional money to purchase heartwarming skins.

What does Overwatch 2’s August 29 Item Shop rotation offer?

The shop rotation of August 29 has brought many colorful skins for some Heroes, featuring a duo of Synthwave bundles for both Lifeweaver and Tracer. An Owl Guardian Mercy skin has also found its way into the shop alongside an exciting Orisa skin and a previously unreleased name card.

With the release of Season 6, “Invasion." the developers have reintroduced the old UI system in the game. The ranking system is still flawed, as it was in the previous seasons, and several bugs still need to be fixed.

However, on the positive side, Overwatch 2 has been released on Steam, and Blizzard's higher-ups intends to make it available to other platforms as well.

Synthwave Lifeweaver & Tracer Mega bundle: Price, contents, and more

Synthwave Lifeweaver & Tracer Mega bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The mega bundle containing several Lifeweaver and Tracer items draws most people in. This bundle is available for 2500 Overwatch Coins and is worth every penny.

The bundle contains:

Synthwave Tracer Skin

Synthwave Lifeweaver Skin

Highlight Intro: Synthdrift

Souvenir: Synth Head

Voice Line: ‘Sigh…’

Spray: Synth Lotus

Synthwave Lifeweaver bundle

Synthwave Lifeweaver Bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This bundle is solely for the Lifeweaver mains. This epic rarity bundle contains a jaw-dropping Lifeweaver skin alongside some exciting cosmetics. Players can obtain this skin for 1200 Overwatch Coins.

The bundle includes:

Synthwaver Lifeweaver Skin

Voice Line: ‘Sigh…’

Spray: Synth Lotus

Synthwave Tracer bundle

Synthwave Tracer Bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 devs didn’t disappoint the Tracer mains. She also has the same skin with a futuristic touch to it with some other cosmetics. It's available in the market for 1500 Overwatch Coins.

It includes:

Synthwave Tracer Skin

Highlight Intro: Synthdrift

Souvenir: Synth Head

Owl Guardian Mercy bundle

Owl Guardian Mercy Bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For the players who missed this Mercy bundle in the previous season, Developers have given them another shot to buy this beautiful Mercy skin. It’s available in the item shop for only 1100 Overwatch Coins.

The bundle consists of:

Owl Guardian Mercy Skin

Voice Line: ‘Birds of A Feather Get Healed Together’

Spray: Owl Guardian

Carved Orisa bundle

A fresh set of Orisa skins and cosmetics are available in the Overwatch 2-item shop. The wooden structure on Orisa looks good in-game, and players are excited to use this. This bundle is available in the market for only 1000 Overwatch Coins.

The bundle includes the following:

Carved Orisa Skin

Name Card: Wood Carving

Player Icon: Carved Mask

Voice Line: ‘I am Built Different’

Constellations Name card

Constellations Name Card (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch devs have introduced a previously unreleased name card in the shop. Players can purchase this by spending 300 Overwatch Coins.

