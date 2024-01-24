Overwatch 2 Microsoft Reward: How to get Frozen Zarya and more

Overwatch 2 players can now get an Epic Iced Zarya skin, along with a Flexing Snowman spray via Microsoft Rewards. Following the announcement of the Overwatch Champion Series, Blizzard Entertainment has come up with these exciting offers for the community to cherish.

The OW2 developer previously introduced many alluring skins like Toybot Zenyatta and the Will-O-Wasp tracer exclusively for PlayStation Plus holders. However, every Microsoft account holder can get the Epic Iced Zarya skin, along with a Flexing Snowman spray. In case you’re wondering how to get these two items, this article will provide you with all the necessary information.

Overwatch 2 players can earn Iced Zarya Epic skin via Microsoft Rewards

To make your winter season more exciting, Blizzard Entertainment has introduced a golden opportunity to obtain the newly introduced Iced Zarya skin alongside a Snowman spray via Microsoft Rewards before March 05, 2024.

Here are steps to get the virtual pack from the rewards section of Microsoft:

Ensure you have a Microsoft account.

Go to Microsoft Rewards and sign up.

Once you get redirected to the website, navigate to the Redeem section.

Look for the Overwatch Coins Digital Coins section.

After selecting that option, make sure to claim a digital code for 500 or 1,000 coins.

Once that is done, you can claim the virtual pack that contains the exclusive Epic Frozen Zarya Skin and the Flexing Snowman spray.

Then, go to your Overwatch 2 account page and redeem the code.

You can easily achieve these two rewards by following the aforementioned steps. However, you can get Microsoft Rewards by completing a plethora of steps. By completing the basic tutorials, some daily quests such as searching through the BING search engine, completing some daily challenges, and more.

The Epic rarity Frozen Zarya skin was first introduced at the beginning of Overwatch 2 Season 8: Call of the Hunt and has appeared in the item shop at some point in this ongoing season. Since then, many players have praised this skin; however, it has a large paywall covering it. Hence, this is an exciting opportunity for players to get this skin for free.

Fortunately, the deal isn’t exclusive to any particular console. Every player who has a Microsoft account can equip this jaw-dropping Epic skin of Zarya alongside the Snowman spray.

