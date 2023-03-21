Overwatch 2 will host a new Limited Time Event (LTE) called PachiMarchi in March 2023. It will be open and provide various alluring rewards to all participating players in the community.

The PachiMarchi event has been hosted in Overwatch 2’s prequel as well, but this version introduces a new game mode. Players will get a short amount of time to queue in for this and collect various in-game items. The event will contain various challenges that can be completed to earn the respective rewards.

Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi event, kill confirmed mode, new hero skin, and more

The PachiMarchi event is scheduled to start on March 21 or 22, 2023, depending on the player’s region. This limited-time mode will be available to the entire player base until April 4, 2023.

PachiMarchi event skins

The developers will include different missions for the community through the PachiMarchi event itself. The completion of each of the objectives will provide the player with a reward. Here is a list of all the items that players can expect from the Overwatch 2 event:

PachiMarchi Roadhog skin

Six PachiMarchi player icons

Weapon charm

Name card

New game mode

The PachiMarchi event will bring in a new game mode that is largely inspired by Call of Duty’s kill-confirmed format. Players will have to eliminate their opponents and collect the fallen tags of the heroes to make it count.

The “Catch-a-mari” event will allow teams to enter the battlefield as Roadhog and fight to secure the highest points. All the collectible tags from fallen enemy heroes will be in the form of little pachimaris.

Players will be able to earn a free Hogimari player icon by simply logging in during the active period of the PachiMarchi event. The rest of the rewards can either be obtained by completing event objectives or by purchasing them through the in-game store.

It is important to note that the items may not be featured in the store and remain exclusive to the event.

PachiMarchi event

The Overwatch 2 event celebrates the biggest fan of the fictional onion-headed character from the same universe. Roadhog is a massive fan of this character and receives a specially-themed hero skin for it.

The PachiMarchi event was celebrated two years ago in the first Overwatch title. The publishers decided to give the new players in the community a chance to redeem Roadhog’s themed skin.

