Overwatch 2 Season 1 Support Heroes tier list

Support heroes are essentially the backbone of any team in Overwatch 2. Without a solid Support character or two, the survivability of a squad drops drastically.

A Support character opens up space for their team, keeps them in the fight by healing them, and provides powerful buffs to increase others' effectiveness.

There are currently eight Support heroes in Overwatch 2. They all have unique skills that players can take advantage of, but not all of them are necessarily worth the time and practice.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinion of the writer.

Support Tier List for Overwatch 2 Season 1

S Tier

S Tier Support heroes in Overwatch 2 will make a team nearly unstoppable (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Moira

Ana

Lucio

Moira players get a lot of hate because of the character's ability to be a Damage (DPS) hero while being a Support healer. She is an absolute menace up close and can heal her teammates from a variety of ranges.

Ana is another long-range healer who can help in more than one department. She can put the opposition to sleep, setting her team up for easy eliminations. Her weapon acts as both a healing tool and a damage dealer.

Lucio is a lot of fun to play. The speedy Support hero can help his team pick up the pace, heal them, and blast enemies out of the way with his main weapon and sonic push-back ability.

A Tier

Support heroes in the A Tier are common and effective (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Kiriko

Brigitte

Zenyatta

Kiriko is a new Support hero who could easily slot into the S Tier if given some time to impress and improve. Her healing has no cooldown. She can climb walls, teleport, and deal great damage with her Kunai.

Meanwhile, Brigitte has received some positive changes in Overwatch 2. Her kit is much more forgiving. She can deal great damage, offer crowd control with stuns, and provide a pseudo-Tank playstyle by taking plenty of hits for her allies.

Zenyatta's Orb of Discord debuff is one of the best team-based abilities in the game. Everything else about Zenyatta is a bit basic when it comes to a Support character, but his ability to make an enemy receive extra damage is invaluable.

B Tier

Baptiste isn't the best Support hero, but he can be useful in the right hands (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Baptiste

Baptiste is the only B Tier Support hero in Overwatch 2. He has a decent pick rate, but the changes to several other characters have seen him fall short.

Baptiste shines in situations where he can heal his entire team at once. However, this can also cause a problem, as the whole team can become one giant target by clumping into a small area.

C Tier

Mercy is better used as a secondary Support hero to heal another one on the team (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mercy

Mercy is a fan favorite. However, she doesn't do much to damage opponents and can't really take care of herself. Her job is to simply follow her teammates and heal them when they need it.

The best thing about her is that she can fly, but everything else is pretty boring.

