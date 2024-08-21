Overwatch 2 Season 12 Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to unlock

Overwatch 2 Season 12 Twitch Drops are now live, and players have a plethora of new cosmetics and items to unlock through this promotional package. Season 12 of OW2 went live on August 20, 2024. It brings a wide range of balance changes to the game and quite a few freebies, such as a new Support hero and Twitch Drops.

This article takes a look at all the skins and items introduced with Overwatch 2 Season 12 Twitch Drops and provides a guide to unlocking them in the game.

All rewards in Overwatch 2 Season 12 Twitch Drops

The Twitch Drops for Overwatch 2 Season 12 include up to six collectible rewards. While most of them are items, one of these rewards is a unique Epic rarity skin for Sojourn.

Trending

Here's a list of all the rewards introduced with Overwatch 2 Season 12 Twitch Drops:

Antlers Spray

Coffee Icon

Usual Voice Line

Latte Charm

Freshly Brewed Pose

Barista Sojourn Epic Skin

Expand Tweet

Note: Players must have their Twitch accounts connected with their Battle.net account to successfully redeem any of these rewards.

How to unlock

To unlock these skins and items, you must watch Overwatch 2 Twitch streams for a pre-described duration. Each reward item has its own watchtime requirement, and upon fulfilling it, you will earn the rewards.

Here are the watch time requirements for all the rewards:

Antlers Spray: Two hours watch time

Two hours watch time Coffee Icon: Four hours watch time

Four hours watch time Usual Voice Line: Six hours watch time

Six hours watch time Latte Charm: Nine hours watch time

Nine hours watch time Freshly Brewed Pose : 12 hours watch time

: 12 hours watch time Barista Sojourn Epic Skin: 15 hours watch time

Expand Tweet

Read more: All hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 12

Connecting Twitch to Battle.net

As stated above, you must have your Twitch account connected with your Battle.net profile to earn these rewards. Here's a step-by-step guide to authorizing the connection between the two platforms:

Open Twitch.tv on your preferred browser. If you have an account, log in. If not, proceed to sign up to the website. Go to your profile, and locate the 'Connections' tab. Scroll till you stumble upon the 'Battle.net' section, and click on 'Connect' right beside it. Authorize the connection by filling in your Battle.net account details, and finalize the process.

Upon following these steps, your account will be authorized to redeem the Overwatch 2 Season 12 Twitch Drops, or any other rewards for the title in future updates.

Also read: Overwatch 2 Anubis Reaper skin: All variants, how to buy, and more

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!