Overwatch 2 Season 19: All Battle Pass skins revealed so far

Overwatch 2 Season 19 brings a wave of exciting new skins both for the shop and the Battle Pass. Players who buy the Premium rendition of the latter will get access to eight new cosmetics for various characters on the roster. With the Season 19 Haunted Masquerade trailer out, Blizzard Entertainment has unveiled all Battle Pass skins that fans can get their hands on.

Read on to learn which Overwatch 2 heroes get interesting Halloween-themed skins this time. Here are the details.

Also Read: Overwatch 2 Season 19 new hero teased: Everything we know

All Battle Pass skins revealed for Overwatch 2 Season 19

Take a look at some of the Battle Pass skins in Season 19 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Legendary Skins

A handful of Legendary-tier skins are here. Oni Cassidy dons the iconic gunslinger DPS with red oni attire, inspired by Japanese myths, while Ninja Sombra is a great fit for the hacker character's stealth abilities. As far as Supports go, Wuyang gets the Mermonster cosmetic, complementing his water abilities with an aquatic skin, while the mad scientist gets Vampire Moira.

Tank players needn't fret as the shield-and-hammer-wielding Reinhartd gets the One-eyed Wilheim skin, an intimidating pirate visage for his towering frame. However, that's not all, as there are free Epic-tier skins to avail as well.

Epic Skins

As usual, purple rarity skins are here too. This includes the likes of Cursed Woods Echo for the robotic flyer DPS, Cursed Teddy Zenyatta for the Support-class omnic monk, and Cursed Candle Torbjörn for the turret-totting DPS mechanic. At the end of the day, whether players like these skins to not is up to their preference and, more importantly, whether to not they play that character.

Note that players who purchase the Ultimate Battle Pass will get two additional Legendary skins, namely crimson-clad Vampire Kiriko for the fan-favorite Support heroine and the R-7K Preserver Ramattra, which gives the powerful Tank a sci-fi makeover similar to Echo's base form.

Those looking for more cosmetic goodness outside of the Overwatch 2 Season 19 Battle Pass will find new Shop skins for various characters, namely Roadhog, Ashe, Reaper, Widowmaker, and Kiriko. This is on top of the new Mythic Divine Druid Lifeweaver skin and the Mythic Spirit Keeper Kiriko Weapon skin.

Overwatch 2 Season 19 lasts from October 14, 2025 until December 16, 2025.

