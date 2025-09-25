Overwatch 2 new hero teased: Everything we know

Overwatch 2 new hero
Overwatch 2 melee heroes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A brand-new Overwatch 2 hero has been teased by Blizzard Entertainment. Fans have caught a glimpse of the upcoming 'sword-wielding' character, who makes her first appearance in a recently released Ramattra comic. Naturally, there are a lot of speculations around this hero, and for the right reasons.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about the newly teased hero in Overwatch 2. Read below to know more.

Note: The contents of this article are partly based on the writer's own opinion.

Everything we know about the new 'sword-wielding' hero in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2's upcoming new character, codenamed 'The She-Wolf of Retaliation', will mark the 45th hero coming to the game. After the recent release of a Damage and then a Support hero within the title, fans speculate that this sword-wielding character will be the perfect fit for the Tank class.

The new hero is seen carrying a massive sword in her hands, and that leads us to believe that she might potentially feature a melee-attack-based kit. This would be a fantastic addition to the game, considering the fact that we only have around two characters featuring such mechanics.

The addition of a brand-new Tank would definitely be a welcome change. We've seen quite a massive growing DPS and Support roster since the debut of OW2. A new tank will definitely switch up the meta and make for some interesting hero combos and synergies across casual and competitive playlists within the game.

Last but not least, we speculate that the upcoming hero in OW2 will be introduced with the debut of a brand-new seasonal update. Considering the fact that it's only been a month since the previous seasonal patch, we speculate that there is at least a month or two before we see the introduction of a new character in the game.

That's everything that you need to know about the 45th new her coming in OW2. For more related news and guides, check out:

Jay Sarma
