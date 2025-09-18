Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops (Season 18 mid-season update): All rewards and how to unlock

A brand-new wave of Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops has gone live after the debut of the Season 18 mid-season update. This new collaboration brings forth a plethora of collectible cosmetics, all of which can be unlocked for free by the community. This time around, the Twitch Drops that have been released are inspired by Chinese culture and are perfect for pairing with Wuyang in the game.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on all the new cosmetics that are coming with the Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops campaign.All rewards featured with the Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops (Season 18 mid-season update)The new Overwatch 2 Twitch Drop collection will feature a total of 6 items. These include:Mala Mania SpraySeeking Waters Way Name CardPanda Hugger Name CardHappy Panda Weapon CharmLootboxEpic rarity LootboxAs per the official OW2 X account, the latest wave of drops will remain active between Tuesday, September 16, 2025, and Wednesday, October 8, 2025. If you want to get your hands on these collectible cosmetics and items, you must complete the associated tasks within the aforementioned time period.Read more: Overwatch 2 Season 18 hero perks revealed: Everything we know How to unlockLike the previous waves of Twitch Drops, the brand-new set of cosmetics and items can be collected by the community by simply dedicating a segment of their time to watching 'Drops-Enabled' Overwatch 2 Twitch streams from Tuesday, September 16, 2025, till Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Each item has a separate watch time requirement, and once you fulfill the quota, you can get your hands on them in-game.Here's a list of the items and their different watch time quotas that you need to complete to secure these items:Mala Mania Spray: Watch 'Drops-Enabled' Overwatch 2 Twitch streams for 1 hourSeeking Waters Way Name Card: Watch 'Drops-Enabled' Overwatch 2 Twitch streams for 3 hoursPanda Hugger Name Card: Watch 'Drops-Enabled' Overwatch 2 Twitch streams for 5 hoursHappy Panda Weapon Charm: Watch 'Drops-Enabled' Overwatch 2 Twitch streams for 8 hoursLootbox: Watch 'Drops-Enabled' Overwatch 2 Twitch streams for 10 hoursEpic rarity Lootbox: Watch 'Drops-Enabled' Overwatch 2 Twitch streams for 13 hoursThat's everything that you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops released after the Season 18 mid-season update. For more related articles, check out:Overwatch 2 Wuyang: Abilities, playtest, and what to expectWhat is Hero Skill Rating in Overwatch 2?New Sojourn Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 revealed: Everything we know