When does Overwatch 2 Season 19 release?

Overwatch 2 Season 19 is set to go live on October 14, 2025. The upcoming season definitely has a lot in store for the community. We've got a new hero coming, new events, a range of Stadium updates, new hero additions to Stadium, and so much more.In this article, we will explore the start dates and times for the Overwatch 2 Season 19 release. Read below to know more. Overwatch 2 Season 19 release dates and times for all regionsThe upcoming Season of Overwatch 2 is set to go live for all regions on October 14, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 6 pm UTC/ 11:30 PM IST.If you play the game on Battle.net, you will be able to preload the title's seasonal update beforehand. On the day of the update, you will be able to get a head start in-game, accessing all the unique content, queueing up for matches before the majority of the playerbase gets the seasonal content downloaded and installed. That said, here's a detailed list of Overwatch 2 Season 19's global launch dates and times:Time ZoneDate and timePacific Time (PT)October 14, 2025, at 11 amMountain Time (MT)October 14, 2025, at 12 amCentral Time (CT)October 14, 2025, at 1 pmEastern Time (ET)October 14, 2025, at 2 pmGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)October 14, 2025, at 6 pmEastern European Time (EET)October 14, 2025, at 8 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK)October 14, 2025, at 9 pmIndian Standard Time (IST)October 14, 2025, at 11:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)October 15, 2025, at 2 amJapan Standard Time (JST)October 15, 2025, at 3 amAustralian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)October 15, 2025, at 5 amNew Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT)October 15, 2025, at 7 amCheck out: Overwatch 2 new hero teased: Everything we knowWith the debut of a new season, we will see the introduction of a brand-new hero, codenamed 'Hero 45'. She is going to be part of the tank class, and as per the latest teasers, we believe that she will be a melee-based hero. Furthermore, the developers have also provided us with a glimpse of all the new changes coming to Stadium, starting from the addition of three new heroes, new gadgets, balance changes, and much more.Last but not least, we are going to have a brand-new battle pass and up to three new Mythic cosmetics with the debut of the new season.