Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battlepass could have a potential Japanese theme

Overwatch 2 Season 3 will be released soon, and Blizzard has revealed the Mythic skin that players can unlock through the premium track of the Battlepass.

This new skin, called Amaterasu Kiriko, is named after the Japanese sun goddess and indicates that the rumors of a Japanese mythology theme for Season 3 were indeed accurate. It is a fusion of samurai and jūnihitoe, a traditional style of Japanese royal dress, and depicts the support hero in an impressive and regal manner.

All details about Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battlepass

Amaterasu Kiriko is a great example of the artistic direction of the new season and the attention to detail that Blizzard has put into the design of this skin. Players will need to reach level 80 on the premium track of the Season 3 Battlepass to unlock it, but there may be other fun cosmetics available.

Some of these have been requested by fans for several years, hence players can expect exciting new additions to the game.

The new season starts on February 7, and there is a lot of content on the way, including a new map, balance changes, the return of the Workshop, and easier ways to unlock Overwatch 1 skins for free.

There are rumors that this theme may extend beyond the Battlepass, including possible skins for other heroes and new maps based on iconic Japanese locations.

With the confirmation of the Japanese mythology theme for Season 3, Overwatch fans will surely be in for a treat. From the stunning Amaterasu Kiriko skin to the potential for other exciting additions, this season promises to be one of the best.

Fans of the game are eagerly awaiting the new season, which promises to bring fresh and exciting content to the game.

Just like previous seasons' themes of Cyberpunk and Greek mythology, most skins in the Battlepass will share a similar esthetic. This theme will allow players to immerse themselves in Japanese mythology and explore its iconic figures, legends, and stories.

The new skins are sure to be a hit with fans of Overwatch 2, as well as those who love Japanese culture and history. The new season will start on February 7, so prepare for an epic that will take your breath away.

Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, Overwatch 2 will keep you entertained with its fast-paced action and endless customization options.

In addition to the exciting new content, Overwatch 2 Season 3 is also expected to change the gameplay. Balance changes, including the Ramattra nerf, are aimed at improving the overall experience and making the game more fair and enjoyable for all players.

These changes are sure to be closely monitored by the Overwatch community, as they are crucial in ensuring that the game remains fresh and exciting. With the introduction of the new map and the return of the Workshop, players can also expect to see some new strategies and play styles emerge. This will surely make Season 3 of Overwatch 2 one of the most anticipated seasons.

