Overwatch 2 server downtime at 6 pm PDT: All changes, bug fixes, and more

Blizzard's latest title, Overwatch 2, launched on October 4 after the servers for the original hero shooter game went offline. While players were certainly interested in taking a look at this refined Overwatch experience, with the gaming going free-to-play, it stumbled right out of the game.
Since its launch, players have been unable to connect due to a series of DDoS attacks, with the game either prompting a login error or staying in the queue forever. Overwatch 2 servers went offline on Thursday for scheduled maintenance. Let's take a look at the server downtime, let's take a look at the server downtimes.
Overwatch 2 Server downtime (October 6, 2022)
Overwatch 2 servers went offline from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM PDT while Blizzard rolled out a fix to address some bugs related to account merging, login, and the First Time User Experience. Players weren't able to access the server during this time.
Overwatch 2 is additionally down from 6:00 PM PDT to 9:00 PM PDT as well, while Blizzard is conducting significant upgrades to the databases to address player queues. Players aren't able to connect during this time period as well.
With that being said, let's take a look at the known launch issues, known bugs, and resolved bugs for the October 6 update.
Overwatch 2 - Known Launch Issues
Players are experiencing server disconnects.
UPDATE
- Today we’ve patched a server that is critical to the login experience, this change has increased login reliability. Beyond queues, we’re in progress with another server update that will reduce the occurrences of players being disconnected once they’re already in-game.
- We’re also adding nodes to ease the pressure of our player database being overloaded. Adding nodes requires replication of data, which inherently adds more pressure to an already stressed system, so we’re doing it slowly to not cause any further disruption.
Players who merged their PC and console accounts are seeing an “Unexpected Server Error."
UPDATE
- Half of the reports are coming from players who have not yet completed their account merge.
- .This is understandable because there’s a bug causing the account merge prompt to not show up on some consoles. This is a difficult issue for us to test internally, but we rolled out a UI fix earlier today to make your account merge status clearer.
- In the other half of reported cases for this issue, things are just taking longer than expected for items from the original Overwatch to transfer and populate in Overwatch 2. If you’re experiencing this issue, please perform your account merge if you’ve played Overwatch on multiple platforms previously, and re-login to see if this addresses the problem.
- In all cases, no player data has been wiped or lost, and we will continue to monitor this issue.
Incorrectly Locked Heroes and Items for Existing Players.
UPDATE
- These cases are almost certainly related to our new First Time User Experience (FTUE) flow incorrectly being applied to existing players. We have seen relogging into the game resolve this issue in most cases, and we will continue to work towards a complete fix.
Overwatch 2 October 6 update - Known Bugs
- Some players are experiencing an LC-208 error, and the team is currently investigating a fix for this issue.
- Players who purchased Kiriko’s Tanpopo Skin unlocked the Fuji Skin, instead.
- We’re processing refunds to impacted players
- Numbani, Necropolis, Illios CTF, and Temple of Anubis are temporarily disabled while we work through bugs related to these maps
- Some players to fall through the map when spawning in the Bounty Hunter Arcade mode
- Some players may be unable to invite their friends or recent players using the Social UI due to an in-game error stating they are on a different version
- Using “/invite” in chat and typing in their battletag is a possible workaround
- Kiriko and Sojourn’s Heroic poses are incorrectly locked and priced
- Prices for dynamic bundles in some Just For You sections aren’t populating
- Using Alt + Tab in fullscreen and windowed borderless can result in a blackscreen
- The camera may be misplaced on the level when viewing your Highlights
- Hero Unlock challenges may fail to progress in Total Mayhem
- Workshop Green Screen and Workshop Island are loading incorrect maps and may break some existing codes
- Numbani, Necropolis, Illios CTF, and Temple of Anubis are temporarily disabled
- Echo is playing Kiriko, Sojourn, and Junker Queen ultimate lines in English for non-English languages
- Mitigating Bastion’s damage as many heroes will not grant proper credit for the System-Wide Malfunction season challenge
- SMS protect - Using a number that is already in use on another account can leave the client in an unusable state. If you encounter this, close the title, log into the affected http://battle.net/ account via web browser and change the number to one that is unique
Overwatch 2 October 6 update - Resolved Bugs
- Kiriko and Sojourn’s heroic victory poses were intended to be free, so players who purchased them will receive a refund. Their heroic victory poses will be available for free to all players in our next scheduled release.
- Players who owned Happi Genji prior to launch and purchased the skin again after launch will get their tokens returned
- We’re starting to process of granting tokens back into their accounts today and will continue into late tomorrow
- Match History and Replays are now present in Career Profile
Overwatch 2, sequel to the popular hero shooter by Blizzard, replaces its predecessor while carrying forward all of the heroes, maps, and player progression, whilst introducing new characters. Unlike the original game, Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play title, available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Battle.net, with cross-play support.