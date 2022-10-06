Overwatch 2 server status: How to check if the game's servers are down

Overwatch 2 has been the unfortunate subject of some serious DDoS attacks from unknown sources. DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) is when someone intentionally floods a server, mostly for gaming, with a ton of traffic so that it slows down and ultimately fails.

Because of the attacks, many gamers who were looking forward to trying out Blizzard Entertainment's hit sequel have been unable to enjoy the experience. Some players haven't even been able to connect to the servers at all.

Overwatch 2 is an online multiplayer game, which means that the entire game is largely predicated on having uninterrupted access to the servers. Many gamers are waiting around to find out if and when the servers will be fixed. Here's how they can check the current status of the game's servers.

How can players know if the Overwatch 2 servers are down?

The tried and true method is to just open the game and find out if it's connecting. However, this can be frustrating and time-consuming. Additionally, even if the game does manage to connect to the server, that doesn't mean the experience will be without issues. Even if the servers are down, players may still find themselves in games where they experience a lot of lag.

As a result, it's more useful to check other methods to find out if any game's servers are down, even if it's not Overwatch 2. One of the best places to do so is using the website DownDetector. The site can confirm if any particular server is down. If there are reported outages, players will be able to find out about them using DownDetector. They also house the most recent information regarding the issues that players have been facing.

DownDetector says Overwatch 2 has had a lot of issues (Image via DownDetector)

According to DownDetector, the game has had serious issues for a long time. Since yesterday afternoon, the game has had tons of reported outages, and the most recent reports suggest that they're not going away soon. 73% of the problems reported are due to server issues, and 25% are related to log in issues.

There was a brief lull when not many outages were being reported this morning, but that could be due to the lack of people playing the game at all. A second option is to find the social media handles of outlets that work with or on the game. On Twitter, Blizzard employees are proving players with the latest updates.

Aaron Keller @aaronkellerOW We’re steadily making progress on server issues and stability, as well as working through a second DDoS attack. We’re all hands on deck and will continue to work throughout the night. Thank you for your patience - we’ll share more info as it becomes available. We’re steadily making progress on server issues and stability, as well as working through a second DDoS attack. We’re all hands on deck and will continue to work throughout the night. Thank you for your patience - we’ll share more info as it becomes available.

According to the latest update, they're still working on the issues, and the servers even underwent a second attack. The last update was several hours ago, so it doesn't look like they've come close to implementing a solution.

Those outlets will likely be the first to have information about whether or not the servers are down, and it's recommended to check them before trying to load into the game. For now, it's better to pretend that Overwatch 2 hasn't launched yet, since the game was barely out when these attacks began.

