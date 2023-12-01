Overwatch 2 Support-A-Streamer event: Dates, how to participate, rewards, and more

The Overwatch 2 Support-A-Streamer event is back, allowing players to assist their favorite online streamers and get some rewards in return. Blizzard's FPS multiplayer is known for its strong community, which has been growing since the 2016 original. This seems to be the publisher and the fanbase's way of paying them back.

Here's everything about the event, from dates to means of participation and rewards.

When does the Overwatch 2 Support-A-Streamer event take place, and how to participate?

The event began on November 30, 2023, at 11 am PT and is expected to end at 11:59 pm on December 10, 2023. The mode of participation will be via Twitch, so players will not just need a Battle.net account but also a Twitch profile. So what exactly do gamers have to do, and what do they get?

Blizzard has released a list of over 1,000 Twitch streamers for the Overwatch 2 Support-A-Streamer event. Those who subscribe to any of them or gift them two subscriptions of any tier while they are streaming Overwatch 2 will receive the Epic rarity (Purple) skin called "Epic Bird of Paradise" for the DPS hero Echo. Note that anonymously gifted subscriptions do not count.

Here's the list of participating regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East

Africa

South Korea

Japan

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Australia

New Zealand

Gifting or subscribing can be done on the same channel or two different ones. Players can participate anytime during the Overwatch 2 Support-A-Streamer event. They can gift or subscribe via PC or smartphone using Twitch.

Coming back to the skin, it's a vibrant, eye-catching cosmetic with bright colors such as pink, violet, and yellow. However, it seems to have evoked controversy among fans. For those unaware, the Bird of Paradise skin is not a brand-new cosmetic. Fans who played Overwatch back in the day will likely have this skin unlocked if they also migrated their data to the latest game, as it was a weekly reward.

Regardless, the Overwatch 2 Support-A-Streamer seems to be the only way for beginners to get the Echo skin in the game. Successful players will obtain the skin in their Twitch notification box, and they must have linked their Battle.net to Twitch to get it in-game.

With the upcoming season, game changes, and the return of new Tank hero Mauga, there's much to look forward to in Overwatch 2.