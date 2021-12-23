Overwatch Free Week, dates, specs, and more

For those who are yet to play the famous hero-shooter Overwatch, they can now do so for absolutely free. To mark the festive occasion of Christmas and the upcoming New Year, Blizzard has decided to make Overwatch free for a limited period of time.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch 'Tis the season to make it rain-deer. 🦌



Dash into the season as Reindeer Orisa (Legendary). Overwatch Winter Wonderland begins Dec 16. 'Tis the season to make it rain-deer. 🦌 Dash into the season as Reindeer Orisa (Legendary). Overwatch Winter Wonderland begins Dec 16. https://t.co/rpa35utXYN

Since its release in 2016, Overwatch has been a leader in its genre and a massive success among its fans. Described as a hero-shooter, Overwatch pits two teams of six against each other across different modes. There is a huge roster of champions and different modes available, all of which can now be accessed by any new player.

New players can enjoy full-access to Overwatch at no additional cost

With Overwatch 2 facing several delays, this is the best time for all players to make the most out of Blizzard's new generosity. Overwatch is completely free at the time of writing and will continue to be until January 2.

Which parts of the game are accessible?

It will delight gamers to know that every mode and full roster of champions will be available to all new gamers. The progress made by players during the free period will carry over in case any of them choose to proceed with a purchase of Overwatch after the free period of time.

This increases the valuation of the free period with the Winter Wonderland event going on in Overwatch. Players will be able to complete events and earn new outfits for a few champions. As long as the accounts are the same, Overwatch players will keep their progression.

Perfect time to start Overwatch

While it has been 5 years and one may think that the free period is not worth it, that may not be the case. Overwatch might be old, but it's still an incredible game.

Days Since OW2 Was Announced @PlsGiveOW2 It has been 778 days since Overwatch 2 was announced It has been 778 days since Overwatch 2 was announced https://t.co/w9f6RuAFtk

Development of Overwatch 2 right now doesn't have a definite release schedule, especially in light of the controversies going on at Activision Blizzard.

Specifications of Overwatch for PC

Minimum Settings

CPU: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650

Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650 RAM: 4GB RAM

4GB RAM STORAGE: 30GB Free Space

30GB Free Space GPU / VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 / ATI Radeon HD 4850 / Intel HD Graphics 4400

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 / ATI Radeon HD 4850 / Intel HD Graphics 4400 OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 7, 8, or Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 7, 8, or Windows 10 64-bit SCREEN RESOLUTION: 1024 x 768 minimum

1024 x 768 minimum PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

4.0 VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

4.0 FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

30 GB DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 768 MB

Recommended Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5 or AMD Phenom II X3 or better

Intel Core i5 or AMD Phenom II X3 or better RAM: 6GB RAM

6GB RAM STORAGE: 30GB Free Space

30GB Free Space GPU / VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7950 or better

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7950 or better OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 7, 8, or Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 7, 8, or Windows 10 64-bit SCREEN RESOLUTION: 1024 x 768 minimum

1024 x 768 minimum PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

5.0 VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

5.0 FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

30 GB DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 768 MB

Edited by Mason J. Schneider