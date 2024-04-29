OWCS Major Dallas 2024: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

The OWCS Major Dallas 2024 is heating up the competitive esports scene for Overwatch 2 fans. The event will be conducted over a span of three days from May 31, 2024, to June 2, 2024, at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. A lot of big names appear in the Major this time, and fans can expect exciting and competitive matches that can swing in anyone's favor.

In this article, we will break down everything you need to know about the OWCS Major Dallas 2024 - the teams, brackets, schedule, and even livestream details. Dive into the world of competitive Overwatch, and prepare for an exciting Major up ahead.

OWCS Major Dallas 2024: Participating teams

The Overwatch 2 Major Dallas 2024 will eventually be divided into an upper bracket and a lower bracket (thanks to its double-elimination format). The teams contending in the upper bracket are:

Spacestation

Students of the Game

Team Falcons

Ence

Crazy Raccoon

M80

Toronto Defiant

Twisted Minds

OWCS Major Dallas 2024: Format of the tournament

According to the official sources, the tournament will adopt a double-elimination format. Double elimination is a tournament format where a team gets two chances to win. Losers from the first round go to a "losers bracket" and can fight their way back to the finals.

OWCS Major Dallas 2024: Tournament dates and venue

The DreamHack Major Dallas 2024 tournament will take place over three days, from May 31, 2024, to June 2, 2024.

The venue for this tournament is the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

OWCS Major Dallas 2024: Schedule and results

Schedule and matchups for the Upper Bracket (Image via Overwatch Esports)

Note: The schedule and scores for the matches will be updated upon the conclusion of these matches.

Upper Bracket

Spacestation vs Students of the Game

Team Falcons vs Ence

Crazy Raccoon vs M80

Toronto Defiant vs Twisted Minds

Lower Bracket

This section will be updated as losing teams are put into the lower bracket gradually.

Where to watch the DreamHack Dallas Major 2024 for Overwatch 2?

You can watch the official broadcasts, or head to the co-streaming channels and join other fans from around the globe. This tournament also drops a brand new Legendary Azure Flame Hanzo skin in Overwatch 2. Stay tuned to the official OWCS channels for details on how to join the party.

Links to the official broadcasts and the co-streaming channels will be added here as they are revealed by Overwatch. These will be made available as we near the tournament's inception.