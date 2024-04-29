How to get Azure Flame Hanzo skin in Overwatch 2

The Azure Flame Hanzo skin in Overwatch 2 is the game's latest addition to its wide variety of unique skins. For bow-and-arrow enthusiasts and Hanzo mains, this Legendary skin is a must-have addition to their collection. The skin is all set to release with the start of the newest Dreamhack Dallas for OWCS (Overwatch Champions Series).

OWCS is the premier international competition for Overwatch 2. The series is open to players across multiple regions and features the top talent battling it out for glory. In this article, we will explore the details around this new skin, and get you up and ready to claim it as soon as Dreamhack Dallas drops.

What is the Azure Flame Hanzo skin in Overwatch 2?

Expand Tweet

The Azure Flame Hanzo skin in Overwatch 2 is a Legendary-tier skin, which will launch along with the DreamHack Dallas Overwatch 2 Champions Series. The skin features a bluish hue for the most part, and many fans of the game have drawn similarities between this skin and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Details about this skin like its price and other information are not currently known. They will probably be released as the DreamHack Dallas OWCS draws near.

Dreamhack Dallas OWCS

Dreamhack Dallas OWCS (Image via Dreamhack)

The DreamHack Dallas Overwatch Champions Series is set to take place between May 31, 2024, and June 2, 2024. The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will be the venue for this tournament for three days as eight top teams fight it out in a double-elimination tournament.

How to watch DreamHack Dallas OWCS live?

You can catch the action and cheer on your favorites through co-streaming channels. This tournament should also see the launch of the Azure Flame Hanzo skin in Overwatch 2. Stay tuned to the official OWCS channels for details on how to join the party.

Any DreamHack Dallas badge, whether it's a three-day, one-day, or BYOC LAN pass, grants you access to the OWCS Major. Seating is first come first served, so get there early to secure your spot.

To enhance your experience, consider adding some VIP options to your badge. The range from being able to snag guaranteed seating, or a special collector's item, to making your weekend truly legendary.

For more content on Overwatch 2, check out the following