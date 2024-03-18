Overwatch 2 Champion Series drops: All skins, how to get, and more

The long-awaited second campaign of Overwatch 2 Champion Series drops is now live, joining the latest wave of Twitch rewards. The event will be active from March 18, 2024, to March 31, 2024. Apart from the exceptional OWCS Kiriko Skin, there are numerous cosmetics like OWE Spray, OWE Avatar, and more.

The developer provides free skin and cosmetic drops via Twitch to keep the community engaged with the new Overwatch 2 content. This OWCS series drops are just a small part of it.

This article will provide players with all the necessary information regarding the second phase of Overwatch 2 Champion Series drops and how to get them.

How to get OWE Spray, OWCS Kiriko Skin, and more via Overwatch 2 Champion Series drops

Players must remember that the OWE Spray, Home & Away OWCS Kiriko Skin, alongside two cosmetics, are an exclusive Twitch drop reward and can only be claimed through Overwatch 2 Champion Series drops till March 31, 2024. They can claim these skins and cosmetics gradually over the course of eight hours.

Here’s a detailed list of rewards and watch time needed to earn those drops:

OWE Spray: Two hours of watch time

Two hours of watch time OWE Avatar: Four hours of watch time

Four hours of watch time D.VA Winter Namecard: Six hours of watch time

Six hours of watch time OWCS Kiriko Home & Away Skins: Eight hours of watch time

However, players who participated in the first campaign of Overwatch 2 Champion Series drops already claimed the OWE Spray and Avatar. Hence, they must wait and watch the stream for four hours to claim their first drop of the second wave: D.Va Winter Namecard.

Note: The items will not be shown in your Overwatch 2 inventory until you claim them from the Rewards section of Twitch.

How to get Overwatch 2 Champion Series drops via Twitch

To secure Overwatch 2 Champion Series Twitch drops in the in-game inventory, players must link their Battle.net and Steam (for PC) or their respective console accounts (for Xbox and PlayStation) with Twitch.

Players wondering how to link their Battle.net or any other console accounts with Twitch, here are some straightforward steps they can follow:

Open Twitch through any search engine of your choice. Log in to your Twitch account by providing proper credentials. Navigate to the top right corner of your screen and hover to your profile icon. Upon clicking your icon, select the Settings tab. After opening the Settings options, navigate to the Connections tab. Upon opening, complete the process by selecting the account you would like to connect to.

Moreover, players specifically using the Battle.net version can also go to the Battle.net website and follow these steps to connect their Twitch:

Open Battle.net >> Account settings >> Security and Privacy >> Connected Accounts >> Connect Twitch or PlayStation network based on the console you play on.

