When does Overwatch 2 double XP event begin?

With a Battle Pass each season to grind, fans eagerly look forward to the periodical Overwatch 2 double XP event. These events allow players to earn twice as much XP towards their match progression, which in turn helps earn BP rewards faster. This is likely in the face of the current Season 9 coming to an end early next month, giving players ample reason to grind further.

The event will let players grab as many Season 9 Battle Pass rewards as possible - or at least get closer to wrapping up the BP in the long run. Here's everything players need to know about the Overwatch 2 Double XP event.

How long is the Overwatch 2 double XP event?

Since Blizzard hosts these events as Double XP Weekends, players can expect the bonus to last from Thursday to Monday of the event. In other words, players can take their time before sitting down with friends for casual or ranked matches. They will gain double XP than normal as shown during post-match information.

On that note, here are all the modes that DO NOT gain extra XP:

Challenges

Flex Queues

Experience Bonuses for Role Queue

Group bonuses

As such, players should try to make the most of each match they can.

What Season is ongoing right now in Overwatch 2?

The latest Mythic skin for Season 9 in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Currently, Season 9 "Champions" has seen a mid-season update in Overwatch 2. This is the biggest update so far for the PvP hero shooter, including an overhaul of the competitive Ranked mode. Players also saw the arrival of a brand-new Battle Pass featuring the Mythic "Ancient Caller" skin for the Support hero Moira.

The full list of Overwatch 2 Season 9 skins should help players decide whether to check out the BP. As mentioned earlier, the ongoing Overwatch 2 double XP event should also help them grind to their heart's content over the weekend and prepare for the upcoming Season 10.

Overwatch 2 is available as a free-to-play experience on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch systems.