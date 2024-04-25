How to claim free Xbox Game Pass skins in Overwatch 2

Players can claim Xbox Game Pass skins in Overwatch 2 for free. The Season 10 perks bundle includes three free Hero skins as rewards for zero price until June 16, 2024. Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service offers access to a vast collection of top-tier video games for Xbox consoles and PCs. This service also provides in-game perks as additional benefits for subscribers.

This article takes a look at the Xbox Game Pass skins in Overwatch 2 and how to get them in the game.

How to get the free Xbox game pass skins in Overwatch 2

Expand Tweet

Blizzard announced free Xbox Game Pass skins in Overwatch 2 for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on June 24, 2024. These Ultimate subscription perks add several additional goodies for the subscribers. Not only are these bonuses exclusive, but they usually cost additional amounts otherwise.

There are a total of three free skins in the Season 10 Perks Bundle:

Medusa Widowmaker (Legendary Skin)

Executioner Junker Queen (Legendary Skin)

Visual Kei Kiriko (Epic Skin)

As with every perk, it's available for a limited time, and subscribers must redeem it to add it to their Overwatch 2 account on Xbox. First, they must have their Xbox account connected to their Blizzard account. Then, they should launch the Xbox Game Pass App and log in with the connected account.

After that, they must head to the Perks tab on the Xbox game pass dashboard. Claiming the perk will generate a code that can be redeemed on the Xbox app on mobile or PC. The code must be redeemed by the due date or it will expire. Once done the free Xbox Game Pass skins for Overwatch 2 will be available to equip in the Overwatch 2 hero gallery

Are the Xbox game pass skins in Overwatch 2 worth buying?

Expand Tweet

The Medusa Widowmaker skin is a Legendary customization inspired by Greek mythology, endowing Medusa with a mythical appearance characterized by serpentine hair and eyes.

The Executioner Junker Queen is a Legendary skin that showcases the Hero in a medieval motif, with the iron helmet taking center stage. The Visual Kei Kiriko skin is an Epic cosmetic option that adorns the Hero in a gothic punk aesthetic, dominated by a striking black and purple color scheme.

All three Xbox Game Pass skins are unique, with the legendary skins costing up to 2,200 Overwatch 2 coins with their price being above $19.99 in the game. The Game Pass Ultimate is available for a minimum Price of $14.54, offering greater value with perks and free access to thousands of games.

Individuals seeking a variety of gaming options and value may consider the Ultimate Game Pass. Alternatively, players can purchase desired skins from the in-game store should they wish to do so.

That's all regarding the free Xbox Game Pass skins in Overwatch 2. For more news, check these links below: