Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals completion time: How long does it take to Platinum the game

Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals finally launched on July 12, 2023, and initial reviews have offered high praises. Like the first title, the sequel features branching narratives and multiple choices. This effectively means that you won't be able to complete 100% of the title in one playthrough.

Developed by Night School Studio and published by Netflix Games, Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC. It is also available on Android and iOS through Netflix Games, which requires a paid Netflix subscription.

The game was initially set to release in 2021 before it got delayed to 2022 and then to 2023. Now that it is finally here, how long will it take players to Platinum time?

Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals Platinum completion time

On average, a normal completion for this indie title is around five to six hours. This factors in those primarily doing the central narrative without venturing to complete other quests and trophies.

As mentioned above, the game requires multiple playthroughs to complete 100%. To get all the achievements and trophies on offer, along with all possible endings, you will need to complete Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals at least three times.

This brings the total time required to 100% complete the title and get a Platinum on PlayStation platforms to around 15 to 18 hours. There is plenty of dialogue to sift through, and there's no way to skip them to fast-track the process.

The game has three possible endings, and you will need to make certain specific choices that will affect the ending that you get. Like the previous title in the series, the sequel has been praised for its narrative, morally-driven choices, and branching dialogue opportunities.

Sean Krankel, co-founder and studio director at Night School, described it as follows:

"With OXENFREE II: Lost Signals, we wanted to tap into the essence and world that made the original game so special, while immersing players in a brand new story with even higher stakes. This game has been a labor of love, and we can’t wait for players to embody Riley, shaping her through life altering choices and overcoming supernatural challenges that threaten to destroy her future."

Those wondering whether the title is worth picking up can stay tuned for our review of Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals, where we will delve into the gameplay and see whether it lives up to its hype.

