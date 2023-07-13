Oxenfree 2: All possible endings and choices they require

Netflix and their in-house development studio, Night Schools Studios' latest title, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, has finally been released. Much like the first Oxenfree title, the sequel is a narrative-driven experience that relies heavily on choices and consequences. Every choice you make within the story ripples across the narrative and determines the ending.

Speaking of ending, much like the predecessor, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals features multiple endings, each with its set of choices and consequences. Although the story of Oxenfree 2 is quite linear, it does feature a plethora of instances where it will allow you to make critical decisions that culminate in shaping the story's conclusion.

Here's a comprehensive guide on all the endings in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals and the choices they require.

Note: This article contains major story spoilers for Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals.

All Oxenfree 2 endings and the choices leading up to them

There are a total of three endings in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, one for each key character you meet throughout the story. After you reach the final stretch of the narrative and make your way to Edwards Island, you can stop Olivia from unleashing the Sunken on Camena, which might've led to the small island and the entire past reality's destruction.

Doing so will present you with multiple unique choices, each representing one of the three endings. The scene leading up to the choices shows, Ghost-Alex mentioning to Riley that someone must stay behind within the Void to keep reality from shattering.

There are a total of three possible choices you can make following this interaction, each representing one of the endings. Here are all the possible endings in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals and the choices associated with them:

Choose Riley: This option leads to Riley going through the portal into the Void as the rest of the characters are sent back to their own reality, safe and sound. The choice also frees Alex and her friends trapped within the Void. The game's epilogue then returns to Riley, who takes her son, Rex, on a hiking trip in an entirely new version of Camena. Having sacrificed her past self to the Void, Riley finally seems to have found happiness in her life.

This option leads to Riley going through the portal into the Void as the rest of the characters are sent back to their own reality, safe and sound. The choice also frees Alex and her friends trapped within the Void. The game's epilogue then returns to Riley, who takes her son, Rex, on a hiking trip in an entirely new version of Camena. Having sacrificed her past self to the Void, Riley finally seems to have found happiness in her life. Choose Olivia: This option leads to Olivia going through the portal to the Void. This leads to other characters, including Riley, Alex, and her friends, trapped within the Void, getting free and going over to their realities. However, unlike Riley's ending, Olivia's ending does not give us a detailed epilogue and leaves her fate a mystery and up to your interpretation. While Camena stays unchanged, things are shown to return to normal on the island, with the remaining character in the game seeming to get busy with their daily lives as usual.

This option leads to Olivia going through the portal to the Void. This leads to other characters, including Riley, Alex, and her friends, trapped within the Void, getting free and going over to their realities. However, unlike Riley's ending, Olivia's ending does not give us a detailed epilogue and leaves her fate a mystery and up to your interpretation. While Camena stays unchanged, things are shown to return to normal on the island, with the remaining character in the game seeming to get busy with their daily lives as usual. Choose Jacob: This is one of the options that you might miss out on during your first playthrough. The option to allow Jacob to cross over to the Void is only available if you allow him to go to Edwards Island during the finale of the game's story. Like the other two endings, Jacob's ending shows him crossing the Void, with other characters returning to their realities. The epilogue shows Riley taking up the responsibilities of Jacob's dog, Athena, as an homage to her friend.

Each of the three endings also has their achievements/trophies tied to them, and doing a completionist run, i.e., getting the Platinum trophy for the game, will require you to grab all of them via multiple playthroughs.

