Oxenfree 2: How to solve EMF booster puzzle in Garland

Netflix and their in-house game development studio, Night School Studios' upcoming indie title, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is definitely one of the most intriguing and artistic games of 2023. Much like its predecessor, Oxenfree, the sequel is chock-full of some really inventive environmental puzzles and challenges for you to solve.

One such puzzle that you will come across while making your way through the Garland Ghost Town is the EMF booster puzzle. Although solving this environmental riddle isn't as tough as it might initially seem, it does involve a lot of steps, which might get a tad bit confusing.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily solve the EMF booster puzzle in Oxenfree 2.

Note: This article contains mild story-related spoilers for Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals.

How to solve the EMF booster puzzle in Oxenfree 2's Garland Ghost Town?

One of the most intriguing gameplay mechanics in Oxenfree was the time tear and manipulation of how you can change certain things in the past to see its effects in the present. The same feature is also present in the sequel, and much like the original title, is one of the primary gameplay mechanics.

As you make your way through the Garland Ghost Town, you will be tasked with getting into the mine within the area and planting the final transmitter. However, since there is no external entrance to the mine, you will need to use the EMF booster to manipulate the time tear to reach the exact moment in time when the mine was accessible.

Unfortunately, using the EMF boosters isn't an easy task, and the game also does not explicitly give you the details on how to operate them. However, by simply talking to Hank, the owner of the EMF boosters, and with a wee bit of patience, you can gather enough info on how to operate the EMF boosters and progress further into the story.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to solve the EMF booster puzzle in Oxenfree 2's Garland Ghost Town:

First things first, make sure you have talked to Hank before you set out toward the mines. You will need to use Riley's walkie-talkie to coordinate with Hank, who will guide you on how to operate the machine.

The first step is to transfer power to the EMF boosters, which you can do by activating the generators in the Post Office.

Next, approach the time tear that forms near the general store in the area, make sure to tune your radio to 99.5, and reach the mines via the tear.

Once you reach the mines from the general store tear, reach the EMF boosters and switch the code on the machine to 8.

Next, reach the EMF booster up in the hills, and switch the code to either 8 or 9.

Go back to the time tear and go through it. You will be transported to 1880 or 1890, depending on the second code you entered.

After traveling through the tear, reach the mine area and climb your way through it, until you reach a ledge that connects to the Church, i.e., the area where you need to place the final transmitter.

Although Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals isn't a difficult game per se, it sure includes a few challenging and memorable puzzles that will leave you scratching your head.

