Will Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals be available day one on Netflix?

As the fanbase of the first game gear up for the much-anticipated sequel, Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals, there's a pertinent question swirling around the gaming community. It is no secret that the upcoming indie title will feature on the popular streaming giant Netflix. Fans wonder if the access will be Day One, with the game launching later this week.

Developed by Night School Studio, Oxenfree was released in January 2016 on Windows PC and Xbox. It revolved around Alex, a teenage girl, and the supernatural occurrences on an island that focused on the themes of time loops, grief, and the past and the future haunting the present.

The title received positive reviews, especially for its atmosphere, setting, and writing. Thus it's no surprise that its sequel is one of the most anticipated indie titles of 2023. While a few delays set the release back by a couple of years, the wait seems to finally end.

Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals is due to release on July 12, 2023. It will be available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, and Nintendo Switch. Interestingly, the title will also launch on Android and iOS through Netflix Games.

Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals will be available Day One on Netflix Games

To the delight of mobile gamers, Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals will be available on its release Day One on Netflix. The only caveat is players will need an active Netflix subscription to download and install the game. A subscription is the only thing players will need to play the title, with no further ads, in-game purchases, or additional fees.

Night School Studio @nightschoolers Spend the summer in Camena. Don’t forget your radio.



OXENFREE II: Lost Signals is available July 12th, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Steam, and on Netflix. Spend the summer in Camena. Don’t forget your radio.OXENFREE II: Lost Signals is available July 12th, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Steam, and on Netflix. 📻 Spend the summer in Camena. Don’t forget your radio. 🔺 OXENFREE II: Lost Signals is available July 12th, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Steam, and on Netflix. https://t.co/bb9J6D9WCh

For those unaware, the upcoming sequel is set half a decade after what transpired in the earlier title. The focus is on Riley, who is returning to her hometown of Camena. Mysterious radio signals once again abound.

Talking about the game, Sean Krankel, co-founder and studio director at Night School, said:

"With OXENFREE II: Lost Signals, we wanted to tap into the essence and world that made the original game so special, while immersing players in a brand new story with even higher stakes. This game has been a labor of love, and we can’t wait for players to embody Riley, shaping her through life altering choices and overcoming supernatural challenges that threaten to destroy her future."

According to the developers, Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals will have localized interfaces and subtitle support for Arabic, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokmål, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish, Spanish (Spain), Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese.

வெண்பா/Venba @venbaGame Hello!! We're very very happy to announce that Venba is coming out on July 31st to all platforms!!



We've poured a lot of love and care into this game and we can't wait for you all to play it! Hello!! We're very very happy to announce that Venba is coming out on July 31st to all platforms!! We've poured a lot of love and care into this game and we can't wait for you all to play it! https://t.co/g1AXzorSkQ

For indie lovers, July 2023 will also see the long-awaited arrival of Venba. It is a narrative title centered around an Indian mother who has immigrated to Canada. The primary mechanic involves the act of cooking.

Poll : 0 votes