All new games coming to Netflix Gaming in June 2023: Oxenfree II, Lego Legacy Heroes Unboxed, and more

Netflix, the most successful streaming platform, has released various games exclusively for its members. Currently, its gaming library boasts over 50 titles. The list includes those based on popular series such as Stranger Things, Narcos, and more. Additionally, there are titles by Netflix's in-house studio and those made in collaboration with other studios.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2023, Netflix announced five titles that will be released soon this year. These include several games, like the Oxenfree sequel, a Lego, and one based on its series. While there is a possibility of more releases, no official information has been provided yet.

Oxenfree II and four other Netflix games releasing soon in 2023

There are loads of games releasing in 2023 on the platform. However, the streaming giant has provided information about only five, with only three having official release dates.

All these titles are available exclusively with a Netflix subscription. Some will also release on consoles, PC, and Mac. Here are all the details about them:

1) Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Oxenfree II starts five years after the events of the first game, which is a critically acclaimed indie game. The Netflix Game studio, Night School, is developing the sequel releasing on July 12, 2023. Lost Signals features new characters in a mind-bending narrative containing supernatural elements and ghosts.

The story follows Riley, visiting her hometown in Camena. Her mission is to find out about the mysterious radio signals there. Players can use the radio to contact supernatural beings.

They can also use a walkie-talkie to converse with locals. The title will release on PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and MAC via Steam. Mobile gamers can play it with a membership on the streaming platform.

2) The Queen's Gambit Chess

The Queen's Gambit is one of the most popular Netflix shows about chess and Beth Harmon. It is based on the novel by Walter Tevis that tells the story of a fictional American chess prodigy.

From book to screen and now, it will arrive on mobile as a game on July 25. Fans can visit Beth's home, the Methuen orphanage, and places where tournaments took place, including the Las Vegas tournament.

Players can interact with iconic characters, including Mr. Shaibel, and play chess with Grandmaster Borgov. Additionally, it features learning chess moves, solving chess puzzles, and competing against friends.

3) Cut the Rope daily

Since 2010, the legendary and beloved Om Nom has traveled to the story world and in time through various locations for candies. This sweet tooth monster arrives in Netflix gaming on August 1, 2023, craving more sweets. It will be available exclusively for the members on mobile devices.

It features new logical puzzles every day for fans to solve. Developed by ZeptoLab, Cut the Rope classic has been downloaded over one billion times. Players can cut the ropes, pop balloons, and more to feed Om nom in this physics-based gameplay.

4) LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

A Lego RPG game coming to Netflix will feature over 50 characters. There is no exact release date at the time of writing. Players can collect classic characters from the 40 years of LEGO history, such as Princess Argent, Hot Dog Man, and more. Heroes Unboxed will also include new characters that fans can battle with.

The title uses a turn-based combat system where players formulate strategies to defeat enemies. Each character possesses unique skills and gears, becoming powerful after upgrades. The title allows building Lego sets and collecting characters to create a powerful team.

5) Paper Trail

This award-winning title is coming soon, exclusively for Netflix members. It is one of the most innovative games featuring an adventure of a girl named Paige. It takes place in a world made of paper, where players fold papers to solve puzzles and advance Paige into her journey.

Developed by Newfangled, it has won over twenty-five awards and accolades, including "Best Family Game" at the Gamescom Awards and "Most Innovative" at IndieX. In addition to mobile, it will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox series XS, and PC.

