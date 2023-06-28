Is Netflix removing the basic tier from the service? Details explored 

Netflix, a worldwide popular streaming platform and the home to many award-winning series, is pulling the plug on its basic tier plan in Canada. It is a brand new change that the streaming service has come up with after it cracked down on sharing user passwords with friends and relatives who do not reside in the same household.

This password-sharing crackdown took place a month before the latest change, the removal of the basic tier, starting in Canada. The cost of Netflix's basic tier is $10 per month, which allows the subscribers to stream TV series without any ads. It is also the cheapest ad-free subscription plan for users of the platform.

Ever since the news was disclosed by the streaming service, the platform's subscribers, both old and new are wondering about the implications of this new change. So, without further ado, let's dive right in and find out more details regarding the removal of the basic tier from the service in Canada.

Change in Netflix subscription plan only applicable to new subscribers or those changing subscription plans

As reported by The Winnipeg Free Press, the old subscribers of Netflix, who already have the basic tier plan, will not be removed from their plan unless they attempt to opt for any other Netflix subscription plan or choose to close their user account on the streaming platform.

It means that if any user decides to shift to another subscription plan, they will not be able to switch back to the basic tier plan on Netflix in Canada.

As for the brand new subscribers, they will not have the option to choose the basic tier as it has been removed from the platform for now. As mentioned earlier, the basic tier, which is the cheapest ad-free plan, costs only $10 per month.

After this new change in the plans in Canada, subscribers will now have to choose from the ad-supported standard tier, which costs $7 per month, the standard tier which is ad-free and costs $15.50 per month, and the premium tier, costing $20 per month.

This new change, along with the crackdown on password sharing, has shown quite a spike in subscribers choosing the ad-supported plan, which was launched by the platform in November 2022. It has also proven to be quite beneficial for the global streaming company.

Netflix has released a statement regarding this particular change in Canada on their support page, which says:

"The Basic plan is no longer available for new or rejoining members. If you are currently on the Basic plan, you can remain on this plan until you change plans or cancel your account."

Canada was also one of the very first markets of the streaming giant, where the ad-supported subscription plan was launched in 2022. It was followed by the launch of the same plan in several other markets, including Australia, the United States, Korea, and Japan.

In May 2023, the streaming platform stated that it has gained over 5 million new subscribers from all around the globe for its ad-supported plans. As per Yahoo!life, reports have estimated that the company is bound to earn over $1.9 billion next year in terms of ad revenues.

