"Watching them dig their own grave"- Fans upset with Netflix's latest plan update 

Following the crackdown on password-sharing earlier this year, Netflix has begun testing out a brand-new strategy by deleting the Basic Tier of its subscription in Canada. The basic tier, which costs $10 a month, was the cheapest ad-free subscription available in the market. It was also one of the most sought-after plans.

Netflix recently announced that it would no longer offer its Basic Tier service, leaving subscribers with the option of paying $7 per month for the Standard Tier with advertisements or $12 per month for the ad-free Standard Tier. The $20 monthly premium tier, however, will remain unchanged.

Current Netflix subscribers will reportedly remain on the Basic Tier unless they upgrade to a different plan or cancel their subscription altogether. Notably, the Basic Tier is closed to any new subscribers.

The announcement drew sharp reactions from fans, who felt that Netflix was digging its own grave.

They also pointed out how this change may affect long-term subscribers, especially after the password-sharing rules did not go down well.

Fans are unhappy about new Netflix rules, yet again

It was fairly recent when Netflix faced a severe backlash for unsuccessfully trying to curb the password-sharing trend among its subscribers. In fact, it managed to generate significant negative momentum along the process, eventually leading Netflix to return to the original system.

In an almost similar fashion, the new update on the tier list seems to be gaining significant negative momentum, with most fans claiming that it is ruining the streaming service's appeal by forcing customers to make more difficult choices or paying more than they used to.

The new Netflix rules have not yet been applied to the US market. The said rules are being tested, but if they appear to be successful, the streaming platform may decide to extend this strategy to the rest of the world.

