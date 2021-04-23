Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Lokesh Karakoti, also known as Pahadi Gamer, is one of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. He is an esports athlete and currently represents Team Elite.

The player also creates digital content related to Free Fire. He runs two YouTube channels called Pahadi Gaming and Pahadi Gamer. He currently has 984k and 1.11 million subscribers, respectively.

This article takes a look at Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID is 147098967.

Lifetime stats

Pahadi Gamer has played 20242 squad matches and has triumphed in 5035 of them, maintaining a win rate of 24.87%. He has 65909 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.33.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2022 duo games and has won top on 227 occasions, translating to a win rate of 11.22%. With a K/D ratio of 2.43, he has 4368 frags in this mode.

Pahadi Gamer has also played 1622 solo matches and has secured 261 victories, making his win rate 16.09%. He has 5592 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.11.

Ranked stats

Pahadi Gamer has played 435 squad games in the current ranked season and has 101 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 23.21%. He racked up 2045 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.12 in this mode.

The esports athlete has also played 9 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in 3 of them, making his win rate 33.33%. With 49 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 8.17.

Pahadi Gamer has played 14 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 8 of them, maintaining a win rate of 57.14%. He bagged 82 kills at a K/D ratio of 13.67 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Pahadi Gamer's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Pahadi Gamer's estimated monthly earnings are in the range of $1.6K and $25.3K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are between $19K and $303.7K.

Pahadi Gamer's YouTube channels

As stated above, Lokesh Karakoti creates content on two different YouTube channels.

The content creator has 451 videos and 60.8 million combined views on Pahadi Gaming. Meanwhile, he has 101 videos on the Pahadi Gamer channel, with 63.7 million combined views.

Here are the links to Pahadi Gamer's YouTube channels:

Pahadi Gaming: Click here

Pahadi Gamer: Click here

Pahadi Gamer's social media handles

Here are the links to Pahadi Gamer's social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here.

Discord server: Click here.

