The Inky Dragonfly is just one of the many creatures you will encounter in the MMOG world of Palia. This bug is also deemed a resource within the title since it is used as a component in creating various dyes. Locating and catching one within the title’s massive world may be tricky. Nonetheless, if you know their favorite hangout spots, you can capture some of these little critters.

To that end, you can refer to this guide as this will detail where to find and how to catch it within the world of Palia.

Inky Dragonfly hotspots in Palia

The Inky Dragonfly sure is a tricky one. (Image via Singularity 6)

To catch the insect, you must know where they gather within Palia. These creatures can only be found in rivers and ponds within Bahari Bay. They spawn any time of the day, so you’re in luck if you happen to be searching for one. Moreover, it is highly recommended to look for the bug in these spots within Bahari Bay:

Hideaway Bluffs Proudhorn Pass Pulsewater Plains The Outskirts Thorny Thicket

Remember that just like a real-world dragonfly, the Inky Dragonfly can easily detect nearby/approaching potential danger and will flee. It is best to equip yourself with Smoke Bombs and hurl these from afar to stun these critters.

It is also worth noting that this Inky Dragonfly is fast and can quickly flee a Smoke Bomb’s trajectory. To that end, you must be patient and wait for it to pause before throwing one in its direction until it is stunned. Throw a few more Smoke Bombs for good measure. If you run out of the bombs, do not fret, as these items are easy to find within Palia.

After you’ve successfully stunned it, you can catch it.

Quests and Achievements involving the Inky Dragonfly

The Inky Dragonfly will come in handy as this insect is one of the requisites in a couple of quests within Palia, namely:

Vault of Waves (As part of the Freshwater Bundle).

Crawly Conundrum.

The former’s Freshwater Bundle includes the following items:

Trout Dinner (x1) – It is within Einar cave (your Friendship level should be at level three for you to enter).

– It is within Einar cave (your Friendship level should be at level three for you to enter). HydratePro Fertilizer (x5) – This can be bought from the General Store.

– This can be bought from the General Store. Giant Goldfish (x1) – This can be caught in pounds around Bahari Bay or Kilima Village using a Glow Worm.

As for the latter, it is a Friendship quest that will be given to you by Elouisa, who is the twin sister of Caleri. This will be triggered when your Friendship level reaches level 2.

Additionally, this creature is connected to several accomplishments in the game:

Catch Bugs

Kilima and Bahari Bug Collector

Master Kilima and Bahari Bug Collector

Advanced Bug Cather

Expert Bug Catcher

Master Bug Catcher

And that concludes the guide to locating and catching an Inky Dragonfly in Palia. Check out Sportskeeda for more guides, tips, and features on this game and other MMOGs.