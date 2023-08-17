Palia 0.166 official patch notes: Introduces pets, new quests, items, quality-of-life updates, and more

Palia has quickly caught the attention of players, with the MMO title currently available in open beta since August 9. The idyllic expanse of the colorful world provides the community with options to build houses, tend to their lots, and gather resources. Developer Singularity 6 recently released Patch 0.166, which aims to introduce pets, new quests, and other necessary quality-of-life updates.

The latest patch adds new quests, like "The Acceptance Ceremony," which triggers after choosing a Shepp, and Found Item Quests, activated upon coming across an item during exploration. The EXP rate has also been adjusted.

New items can be found in Zeki's Wondrous Machine after Patch 0.166, namely Valley Sunrise Bed, Valley Sunrise Vase, Valley Sunrise Side Table, and Valley Sunrise Chandelier.

The latest update has also tweaked spawn locations for various resources in both Kilma Village and Bahari Bay. Last but not least, pets have been added to Palia. Players should note that they will need to spend real-world money for Palia coins, which are used to acquire these beloved Palcats.

Palia 0.166 official patch notes revealed

The official patch notes for the latest Palia update are as follows:

What's New

The Adventure Continues - Finding Your Shepp!

Prior to this patch, the main story would end just as you’ve chosen a Shepp. We’ve now added a new quest, “The Acceptance Ceremony,” for you to continue the journey! Please enjoy this special area and cutscene we’ve prepared, as you are fully welcomed as a resident to Kilima Village. 💌

Introducing: Found Item Quests! ✨

While exploring Palia, you may stumble upon items that trigger the start of a quest. They all have various start requirements, so see if you can find them all!

The rate that EXP is earned for various skills has been adjusted. ♻️

We’ve increased the experience gained from Fishing and Mining across the board.

Foraging EXP has been adjusted - you’ll get less from picking up gatherables, but we’ve doubled the EXP gained from chopping wood in return. 🪓

New items have been added to Zeki’s Wondrous Machine.

There is now a rare chance to obtain exclusive decor items as a reward from the Lucky Ball.

Four items from the Valley Sunrise Set have been added: Valley Sunrise Bed, Valley Sunrise Vase, Valley Sunrise Side Table, and Valley Sunrise Chandelier.

As a reminder, the Lucky Coin is given as a daily promotion for buying anything from Zeki’s General Store (resets every 24 hours IRL time).

Valley Sunrise Set items (Image via Palia)

A new Events tab hinting at our upcoming themed event has been added. Take a look!

Additional quality-of-life updates

The spawn locations and appearance rates of several resources have been adjusted for both Kilima Village and Bahari Bay.

Our goal is to better distribute things on the maps so it does not feel too overly concentrated in some areas yet too sparse in others.

Kilima Adjustments:

Increased the frequency at which Clay spawns substantially.

Reduced the density of forageables across Kilima.

Edited 8/16 for clarity: Decreased the spawn density of hunting creatures a bit to reduce the sense of the gameplay experience being more akin to a shooting gallery than hunting.

Reduced the density of insects across Kilima so they are less concentrated in certain locations.

Increased the number of Fishing hotspots in the Mirror Pond Ruins.

Bahari Bay Adjustments:

Fixed a number of Heat Root spawn points that were inaccessible.

Reduced the density of forage spawning on the beach.

Slightly decreased forage spawning in the Meadows.

Sharply increased forage spawning in the Forest.

Added several more locations for forage, insect, hunting creatures, and mining nodes to less populated areas.

Moderately increased Iron spawning across the zone.

Increased the number of Fishing hotspots in the Pavel Mines.

We will continue evaluating the availability and distribution of resources in future patches. Thank you to everyone who has given us feedback on this matter.

We’ve added several Housing UI improvements and additions:

Items in your inventory will automatically “snap” to the first available empty slot when dragging into inventory/storage.

The UI for the Modification Bench window has been improved.

When in the “H” menu on your housing plot, you can now rotate your camera. We hope this helps players have more control when decorating their housing plot!

Furniture preview (Image via Palia)

You can now sell related items when browsing Guild Shops.

For example, Einar’s Fishing Store will accept any fish you wish to sell, and Hodari’s Mining Store will accept ores and ingots.

Insect Catching - Smoke Bombs now have an “Area of Effect.”

We wanted to make it a little more forgiving when aiming at insect targets, so now smoke bombs will explode on impact in a small AoE.

This means it is now possible to catch multiple bugs with just one bomb if they are close enough in range.

The amount for various items you can Request have been adjusted.

We have noticed some items had request amounts that were too high to be fulfilled easily, so the requirement has been lowered to make it easier to fulfill these requests. Likewise, Worms and Glow Worms can now be requested at higher amounts.

Animation canceling has been added to some actions.

While this was partially in the game, we have fleshed this out to be a fully supported feature now.

Foraging, Chopping, and Mining animations can be canceled instead of needing to wait for the animation to complete.

Game performance has been improved for lower-end machines.

We are constantly working to improve overall game performance and optimization. For this patch cycle, the work is specifically targeting lower-spec players.

Premium Store updates in Palia

The Premium Store has received slight visual changes to improve the purchase experience.

The language in the store has been tweaked to better distinguish individual Outfits versus full Bundle prices.

A description that shows how the bundle discount is applied — with a greater discount after the first outfit is purchased — has also been added to provide more clarity.

Costume outfits (Image via Palia)

New Cosmetic Outfits!

Spa Day Bundle (850 Palia Coins/Outfit, 1700 Palia Coins/Full Bundle) Includes:

(850 Palia Coins/Outfit, 1700 Palia Coins/Full Bundle) Includes: Unwind Outfit

Snooze Outfit

Hibernate Outfit

Builder Bundle (1275 Palia Coins/Outfit, 2549 Palia Coins/Full Bundle) Includes:

(1275 Palia Coins/Outfit, 2549 Palia Coins/Full Bundle) Includes: Skyscraper Outfit

Log Cabin Outfit

Treehouse Outfit

Ruffled Redingote Bundle (850 Palia Coins/Outfit, 1700 Palia Coins/Full Bundle) Includes:

(850 Palia Coins/Outfit, 1700 Palia Coins/Full Bundle) Includes: Uptown Outfit

Moorland Outfit

Capital Outfit

Update: The Ruffled Redingote outfit has been temporarily made unavailable in the store after reports of visual issues. It will be corrected in an upcoming hotfix and made available again.

Introducing: Pets! A 'Thank You' For Supporting Palia 🐈

Pets have arrived in Palia, ready to provide companionship by following you throughout your adventures! Our first pet will be the adorable Palcat — available as a bonus add-on with the purchase of Palia Coins.

The Palcat comes in four options:

The Sandy Palcat is available as a one-time bonus for purchasing any Palia Coin amount.

The Nocturnal Palcat, the Island Palcat, and the Snowy Palcat all unlock together once you've accumulated a total of 3,000 Palia Coins purchased.

We are also making these bonuses retroactive for all players who have already made purchases prior to this update. It does not matter if the coins are still in your wallet or have already been spent - the Palcat is yours! You can summon or dismiss your Palcat through a dedicated Pets interface, found in the Collections button of the Player Menu on the top right (or accessed with the Y key).

The Palcat has no gameplay effects, but it does make your photos look super cute. To adopt your furry friend, click the new "pet" button in the inventory.

Bug fixes in Palia

Holy smokes! Our devs fixed over 150 known issues this patch cycle - that’s a LOT of bugs! 🐞 Here are some worth celebrating listed below.

Certain fish that were abundant in the Mayor's Estate have migrated on.

Messages now send as expected in server chat after moving between servers.

If you had multiple storage chests across multiple housing plots, your inventory may now be overflowing. We encourage you to craft, gift, and sell to your heart's content!

Players no longer lose axe and pick durability if striking a tree or node too high a level for their tools.

You can now access your lockbox storage chest.

The casting VFX no longer appears red in the fishing pond south of Mirror Fields in Bahari Bay. Fish away!

There is no longer a floating tassel (or, as many thought, a broom) on the front deck outside the General Store. You will be missed, Jerry the Broom.

Insects are now able to be caught when hit with a smoke bomb with a much higher success rate.

Fixed the ability to expand storage beyond the intended limits through the use of multiple housing plots. The limit of eight chests should extend across all plots.

Mountain Morel Mushrooms no longer disappear from the player's Housing Plot after they relog or leave their plot.

Fixed various experiences that occur when switching from Windowed Fullscreen to other Window Modes.

The Server Sync button now works when players are on the same map but on different servers.

Huntable creatures should no longer randomly disappear.

Fixed the issue of Tish, Ashura, Delila, Eshe, and Jina teleporting to their target location instead of walking.

The QE object rotation is now functioning in the H menu topdown mode as intended.

The Tent can now be picked up properly and no longer triggers the "need to pick up all interior decor" error message, which occurred even if there was no decor inside.

To learn more about known issues, check out the official blog post.