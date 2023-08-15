Palia: 5 beginners tips and tricks

Palia is the most recent cozy MMO title that has enticed many players. It is worth noting that this game is currently in the beta phase; therefore, many features can be added in the future. It offers in-depth gameplay mechanics like skills, equipment, and more. Despite the vibrant art style, getting accustomed to this title can take a while.

If you admire games like Stardew Valley or Minecraft, then Palia is a good choice. There are a plethora of activities like fishing, cooking, gardening, and much more that you can experience in this MMO. If you are just starting out in this game or are interested in trying it, this list will benefit you.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Upgrading equipment and four other best Palia beginner tips and tricks

1) Explore the world thoroughly

You must try to explore as much as possible (Image via Palia)

As is the case with many titles, Palia presents a vibrant world that is ripe for exploration. There are many important resources that you can encounter throughout your adventure that will aid you in your journey.

Thus, it is wise to play the game at your desired pace and explore the world. You are bound to receive a lot of experience (XP) points in the process. Additionally, getting acquainted with your surroundings will help you select an ideal location to build your home.

Along with farming for resources, you can also engage in mining to obtain certain materials. Knowing about the key areas can enable you to search for important resources faster.

2) Engage in story quests

You can try to engage in story quests (Image via Palia)

If exploration seems daunting for you to delve into right at the beginning of the game, feel free to engage in the storyline. These involve simple quests that can act as a tutorial for you to know more about the gameplay mechanics.

Gardening 101 and Learning the Ropes are some of the ideal missions to start with. This way, you can access your own house, a plot of land, and other gameplay systems.

This also serves as a robust technique to level up and earn skills that can aid you during exploration segments. If you are keen to check other cozy MMOs similar to Palia, then feel free to refer to this article outlining Loftia’s successful Kickstarter campaign.

3) Level up the relationships

You can offer gifts to various in-game characters (Image via Palia)

You are bound to meet a lot of quirky characters in this game with unique personalities. Engaging with them and knowing about their likes and dislikes is well worth your time. This mechanic works similar to that in Stardew Valley.

You can even offer several gifts to the characters in the game. Some will even request you bring some items to bolster your relationship with the inhabitants.

You can offer the characters gifts like Tomato, Fish Stew, Chocolates, Leather, and many more. Additionally, you can play this game with friends to have a better gameplay experience. Alternatively, you have the provision to delve into Palia solo.

4) Improve your Focus level

You must increase your Focus level (Image via Palia)

Focus level is one of the crucial gameplay mechanics in the game since it determines the rate at which you can level up your skills. Simply put, the higher the Focus, the faster you will be able to level up any skill.

Crafting, fishing, hunting, and foraging are some of the skills in this title. Performing any activity will deplete your Focus, requiring you to refill it frequently. You can rely on a myriad of consumables like vegetables, fruits, meals, and more. Many recipes can be obtained to cook better food that can grant more Focus.

5) Upgrading equipment

You must also try to upgrade your tools when possible (Image via Palia)

While it is essential to explore the game, the quality of your tools and equipment should not be ignored. You must proactively upgrade your equipment to obtain more resources.

Just like meals, you can collect various recipes for these advanced tools. The same can be purchased from Guild Store or a vendor named Zeki. You must also note that tools will degrade over time.

You can mend them with the help of a blacksmith named Sifuu. You can acquire many tools along your journey, and the best way to do so is by participating in the main story quests.

As of now, Palia is set to release on PC and Nintendo Switch platforms exclusively. Currently, the game can only be played via the open beta on PC. In the meantime, you can check out our team’s recommended list of five best games, like Stardew Valley.