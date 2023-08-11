How to earn XP to level up fast in Baldur's Gate 3

Unlike other role-playing games that feature hundreds of levels in their leveling system, Baldur's Gate 3 only has 12. Don't be fooled by this, though, because one cannot simply breeze through levels one to 12 so easily. Just like in other titles, leveling up is an essential aspect of your character progression in Larian Studios' RPG.

In Baldur's Gate 3, increasing your level means unlocking different stat points, abilities, spells, and subclasses. Fortunately, the game provides you with plenty of opportunities to gain XP. If you are looking to beat the game as quickly as possible, then you're in for a treat. This guide lists some of the best and fastest ways to grind XP in the title.

Baldur's Gate 3 guide: How to level up easily

Do everything, ignore nothing

Completing main and side quests increases your XP level (Image via Larian Studios)

This method should be a given to most Baldur's Gate 3 players, but some people tend to skip some parts of the game (especially side quests), thinking it doesn't contribute much to their character's progression. However, that's not the case, as the title's interactive open world is a massive pool of XP.

Conversations, combats, side quests, main quests, area exploration, and other activities will reward you with XP. However, doing every single thing may overwhelm you and even take a significant amount of your time. Fret not, however, because there's an optimal route you can take to tackle everything Act 1 has to offer.

Take the optimal route

When your goal is to do every single activity there is, chances are you will waste a lot of time traveling back and forth to different locations on the map. Not having a good pathing or route will not be helpful in grinding XP. In fact, it does the exact opposite: it sets you back and delays your character progression.

The optimal route allows you to encounter all possible companions in Baldur's Gate 3 while you take on different quests and battles. Refer to the video above to know more about the optimal route you can take as you explore Act 1.

Choose your dialogues wisely

Different dialogues offer varying XP rewards (Image via Larian Studios)

While there are times when you can exhaust all the possible dialogue options during conversations, sometimes, there's no going back. It is worth noting that every dialogue choice you make in Baldur's Gate 3 gives different XP. In general, talking your way out of combat gives more XP than other choices.

However, this isn't the only way you gain a significant amount of XP in the game. Successfully deceiving others, catching on trickery, and establishing romantic relationships can also get you XP.

Basically, you have to successfully pass skill checks when you encounter them, as these are great ways to obtain XP.

Baldur's Gate 3 is currently available on PC. Check this article for more details about the game's release on other platforms.