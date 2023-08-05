There is a new "Cozy MMO" game that has raised $300,000 on Kickstarter

Cozy MMOs have been gaining more traction in recent times. Thanks to games like Animal Crossing, fans are open to experiencing games that allow them to play at their own pace. Cozy MMOs are often welcoming for seasoned players and newcomers alike, attracting all types of gamers. If you, too, admire such a game, you can rejoice as there is a new title on the horizon.

Loftia has garnered a lot of attention recently by accumulating a whopping $300,000 in funds on Kickstarter. It is a piece of good news if you are a fan of farming activities, exploring, or simply playing a game at a relaxed pace and on your own terms, as Loftia will offer all of the aforementioned experiences.

Everything we know about Loftia

Loftia is touted as a solarpunk aesthetic MMO comprising activities like farming, customizing pets by dressing them up, crafting various resources, and more. The prime highlight of this game is its theme which revolves around sustainability and general environmental awareness.

The vibrant art style and color palette will remind you of games like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley. Qloud Games, the studio behind Loftia’s development, have stated on their website that this title is inspired by the two aforementioned games.

What platforms will Loftia be available on?

☁️ Loftia ☁️ @loftiadev



You can now pre-order our game on Kickstarter 🏼 Let’s go Loftians!!



For PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch



kickstarter.com/projects/qloud… Be a part of our game dev journey, and help us make Loftia even bigger and better!You can now pre-order our game on Kickstarter🏼 Let’s go Loftians!!For PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch

As of this writing, Loftia will be available on PC and Mac. Additionally, there are plans to release it on Nintendo Switch as well. The FAQ section on their official website also hints that the game might arrive on other platforms, but it does not state the specifics.

Qloud Games will share concrete details in the future regarding this cozy MMO's arrival on other platforms. Furthermore, Loftia does not have a release date as well, but you can expect the studio to conduct some playtests in the near future. You can sign up on their website for email updates if they announce a closed playtest.

Will Loftia be free to play?

☁️ Loftia ☁️ @loftiadev 🏼 Hello twitter! We’re making a cozy game called Loftia, an



Today we’re excited to announce that we’re launching a Kickstarter soon!! Come join us on our journey!



🏼:



#gamedev #indiegame #videogames 🏼 Hello twitter! We’re making a cozy game called Loftia, an #MMO about building a sustainable city together.Today we’re excited to announce that we’re launching a Kickstarter soon!! Come join us on our journey!🏼: kickstarter.com/projects/qloud…

Loftia will not be a free-to-play experience, according to the FAQ section of their official website. However, they have stated that the price will be set to attract a majority of players to try it out.

Additionally, they intend this cozy MMO to be devoid of any pay-to-win gameplay mechanics. You can even join their mailing list to avail yourself of some mystery items. Since the game is far from release, you can check out this list of five best games like Animal Crossing.

What are the gameplay features of this Cozy MMO?

☁️ Loftia ☁️ @loftiadev Player Housing Expansion is now unlocked!! More rooms, levels and decor for you to build the home of your dreams 🥰



Our next stretch goal: Advanced Cooking System! Learn complex recipes and master cooking challenges 🏻‍ 🥘



Help us unlock this here: pic.twitter.com/JZ4L2VifaC Player Housing Expansion is now unlocked!! More rooms, levels and decor for you to build the home of your dreams 🥰Our next stretch goal: Advanced Cooking System! Learn complex recipes and master cooking challenges🏻‍Help us unlock this here: kickstarter.com/projects/qloud…

Loftia will be set in solarpunk world on a floating city wherein humankind has begun to jive well with their environment. The game will enable you to partake in farming activities like growing crops and resorting to techniques like hanging gardens and hydroponics.

The following energy systems are some of the few aspects you can expect in this cozy MMO:

Flying Fish Wind Turbines : These turbines will aid you in generating energy with the help of winds.

: These turbines will aid you in generating energy with the help of winds. Solar energy panels : You can leverage these panels to harness solar energy.

: You can leverage these panels to harness solar energy. Bioluminescent Ivy: These are reminiscent of light bulbs and can be used to illuminate the areas in the game.

Loftia will also comprise the following features:

Customize your character.

Change the appearance of your house/apartment within the game.

Encounter animals like cats, dogs, parakeets, ferrets, and more with the provision to adopt them as pets.

☁️ Loftia ☁️ @loftiadev



Next stretch goal: THRIFT STORE 🧣

Find previously loved pieces of clothing and furniture from other Loftians!



We’re so excited for this one!! Help us unlock here: pic.twitter.com/dEBiZjT74x Aquaponics unlocked!! You can now harmoniously incorporate fish keeping with farmingNext stretch goal: THRIFT STORE 🧣Find previously loved pieces of clothing and furniture from other Loftians!We’re so excited for this one!! Help us unlock here: kickstarter.com/projects/qloud…

While there is no concrete release date, this cozy MMO might arrive sometime in 2024. In the meantime, you can check out this article highlighting the five best upcoming life sims for Nintendo Switch.