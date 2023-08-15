Palia: Complete Crafting License guide

New players in Palia will surely be eager to learn about Crafting Licenses and how they can get hold of one. Given that this unique item is paramount to adding more crafters and earning more money in-game, it is a vital part of their gameplay and an integral tool they need to get hold of.

Players have been eager for a long time to step into the world of Palia, and the recent release of the open beta has made the dreams come true. The MMO from Singularity 6 has quickly caught on the fancy of gamers, with countless of them diving into the new adventure that awaits them.

Getting Crafting Licenses in Palia

In Palia, a Crafting License is a Junk rarity Consumable that can be purchased from the City Hall Store with the help of 500 Gold. The unique item increases the crafter count by one, meaning players can put more crafters in their place. Crafting Licenses cannot be sold.

There are various crafters available in-game. Players need to meet different requirements and buy their recipes to unlock these, along with increasing the present slots with the help of Crafting Licenses.

The list of available crafters is as follows:

Worktable

Campfire

Standard Stove

Prep Station

Mixing Station

Standard Oven

Worm Farm

Glow Worm Farm

Basic Sawmill

Heavy Sawmill

Glass Furnace

Fabric loom

Modification Bench

Seed Collector

Preserves Jar

Basic Smelter

Repair Station

Heavy Smelter

Once players purchase one Crafting License, the price for the next one will go up. This has elicited a divisive response from the game's community, with some complaining about the steep increase while others claiming it provided a perfect balance between tending to their lot and adventuring in the bright and colorful MMO.

The reported pricing list is as follows (courtesy of palia.wiki):

1 - 500 Gold

2 - 750 Gold

3 - 1000 Gold

10 - 2000 Gold

11 - 2500 Gold

12 - 3000 Gold

13 - 3500 Gold

14 - 4000 Gold

15 - 5000 Gold

16 - 6000 Gold

17 - 7500 Gold

18 - 9000 Gold

19 - 10500 Gold

30 - 32000 Gold

(The pricing list is incomplete, and more information will be added once available.)

Players can increase their crafters count by Crafting License by 30. This may change as the game progresses, and most players reach that number. One must remember that the title is in its open beta, with the developers poised to tinker further with the mechanics before an entire release.

The open beta phase of Palia began on August 10. Interested players can dive into the gameworld by going to the official website, clicking on 'sign up to play,' filling out the form, submitting it, verifying the input email ID, and downloading the launcher. The progress one makes during the beta phase will reportedly carry over once the game is fully released.