Palia: 5 ways to quickly earn money

Palia has catapulted into popularity ever since its recent open beta. It is a cozy MMO that allows you to play at your own pace and offers a plethora of activities to partake in. You can also expect to come across varied characters along your journey in this MMO. Gold is one of the important factors in the game and is the primary in-game currency that can be used to purchase valuable items like weapons, tools, and upgrades.

Fortunately, there are some ways to make a decent amount of money, like organically playing the game and engaging in myriad tasks. Here are five ways to earn money in Palia.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Selling cooked food and four other ways to earn money fast in Palia

1) Hunting

Hunting Sernuk and selling its meat is a good way to earn money (Image via Palia)

Palia comprises many unique animals that you can hunt. These not only provide many useful resources for crafting but also serve as a catalyst for accumulating money faster in this cozy MMO.

You can head towards the Bahari Bay area in the game and look for an animal named Sernuk which resembles a deer. There is a chance you can find them in the Windy Falls region within the bay area.

Feel free to pick some oysters and shells along the way, which can also be sold for some money. You can use a hunting bow weapon to defeat Sernuk and obtain items like meat and hide that fetch you a decent amount of gold.

2) Farming

You can engage in Farming in this game (Image via Palia)

If you don't wish to harm any fauna in the world of Palia, you can resort to a peaceful method of earning gold by farming. There are many crops that can be grown in this title, including Rice, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, and Wheat.

If you don’t mind waiting, then you can opt for growing Wheat and Onions. You can also consider planting Apples and Blueberries if you're patient enough. Alternatively, you have to plant Tomato or Rice to get gold faster.

Tomato has a high yield which can be sold for more money, thereby increasing the rate of earning gold. You can refer to this list of five beginner tips and tricks if you are just starting out your journey in this title.

3) Fishing

You can sell fish to earn gold (Image via Palia)

You can avoid monotony by engaging in multiple activities, one of which is fishing. You will need to progress the game until you come across Auni. This character is responsible for sending mails. You will soon receive a mail/ letter from a fisherman named Einar.

After a brief tutorial with him, you are free to pursue fishing. There are many species of fish that you can catch and sell to earn a healthy amount of gold. Mirror Pond Ruins is one of the best spots for fishing.

It is worth noting that there are various rarities of fish that can be encountered in this MMO. Naturally, selling higher rarity fish will grant you more money. You can also cook some dishes that involve fish and then sell the food to earn a better amount.

4) Selling cooked food

You can cook food in Palia and sell the dish for profit (Image via Palia)

Along with fishing, farming, and hunting, cooking can also be a great source of income in this immersive MMORPG. There are myriad recipes in the game that you can acquire and use to cook unique dishes.

It is advantageous to cook in bulk and then sell them all to earn higher profits. While it can be a bit time-consuming initially, it is a good way to accumulate gold without much effort since you will have most of the ingredients with you if you play the game organically.

To unlock the cooking feature, you must partake in the Welcome to Palia main mission. There are some mini-games involving stirring and chopping vegetables that you can complete to cook food.

5) Foraging

You can partake in Foraging and Mining (Image via Palia)

Foraging is one of the best ways to earn money if you prefer collecting resources at your own pace. This involves chopping down trees, collecting mushrooms, and other such activities. These also help you gain some experience (XP) quickly.

You will need to rely on your Axe to chop down trees, and there are many wood types that you can acquire in this game. Flow-infused wood, Sapwood, and Heartwood are some of the notable items you can obtain from Foraging.

Alternatively, you can also dabble in Mining, which requires you to collect varied types of ores like Iron, Palium, Clay, Copper, and Stone. The Pickaxe can be used to break mining nodes and obtain the aforementioned ores.

Palia is still in the beta phase, so many features may change over the course of time until its final release. As of this writing, this MMO will only be arriving on PC and Nintendo Switch.