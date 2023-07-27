Ranking every Minecraft ore based on usefulness

In Minecraft, the most critical aspect of the game is the discovery and use of different types of ores. Ores are uncommon rock-type blocks that contain valuable resources and are crucial in enhancing your gameplay experience. Each ore has unique benefits, from crafting tools and weapons to powering redstone contraptions.

Certain ores are more useful than others, while some are necessary for advancing through the game. In this article, we will rank Minecraft ores based on their usefulness, considering factors like availability, functionality, and rarity.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

From Diamond to Copper, ranking every Minecraft ore based on their functionality

11) Nether Gold

To start, our list is nether gold ore, found exclusively in the Nether. Players can use any pickaxe to mine this ore, which yields gold nuggets as items. Gold nuggets can be crafted into gold ingots, which have similar applications to raw gold obtained from traditional gold ore.

However, it ranks last on our list due to its lack of unique features or applications beyond the standard gold materials.

10) Emerald

Emeralds are a rare and precious ore in the world of Minecraft. To mine emeralds, players will need at least an iron pickaxe. When mined, emeralds drop as items and are primarily used for trading. Villagers and wandering traders offer valuable items in exchange for emeralds, making them useful in the game.

They are also used to craft emerald blocks, which can be used to create decorative structures. Unlike other ores, emeralds are exclusive to mountain biomes and can be found at any height below Y=256. While emeralds may not be as versatile in crafting as other ores, their unique role in trading and their rarity make them valuable to any player's inventory.

9) Gold

This is an exciting ore that captures the attention of many players. To mine gold, an iron pickaxe or higher is required. While gold is not as prevalent as some other ores, it can still be abundant in most biomes, like badlands.

Gold occupies a relatively lower position on our list due to its restricted functionality compared to other materials. While it allows for crafting gold tools, weapons, and armor, these items exhibit inferior durability, efficiency, damage, and protection compared to materials like iron or diamond. Despite this drawback, gold can be used to craft golden apples, glistering melons, golden carrots, netherite ingots, and more.

8) Quartz

In the Nether, players will encounter the quartz ore. To mine quartz, at least an iron pickaxe is required, and upon mining, players obtain quartz items. Quartz stands out as one of Minecraft's most aesthetically pleasing ores, providing diverse building blocks for crafting visually captivating structures.

Utilizing quartz, players can create chiseled blocks, pillars, bricks, stairs, slabs, and smooth blocks. This becomes your ultimate choice if you want to construct structures reminiscent of ancient Greece. It also plays a role in crafting daylight sensors and observers, which have important applications in redstone contraptions.

7) Lapis Lazuli

Lapis lazuli, known for its vibrant blue color, can be mined with a stone pickaxe or higher. This ore drops as an item, and players can obtain four to nine lapis lazuli from each block. While it is not as extensively used as other ores, it has unique purposes.

Primarily, lapis lazuli serves as a dye, allowing players to color wool, leather armor, banners, beds, shulker boxes, glass, terracotta, concrete powder, and more. Additionally, it also plays a crucial role in the enchanting process. When combined with experience levels at an enchanting table, lapis lazuli enables players to enchant their gear and obtain powerful enchantments.

6) Ancient Debris

Players may come across ancient debris while tackling the dangerous Nether. This is one of the rarest ores in the game, and it needs a diamond pickaxe or higher to be mined. When collected, ancient debris drops as an item and can be smelted into netherite scrap. Netherite scrap is a crucial component for crafting netherite ingots, which are used to upgrade diamond gear into netherite gear.

Netherite gear is considered an improvement over diamond gear, boasting even higher durability, efficiency, damage, protection, and knockback resistance. Netherite items also can resist burning in lava or fire. Due to its rarity and the challenges associated with mining, ancient debris is not an ore that players encounter frequently. However, this elusive ore is the ultimate reward for nether exploration.

5) Copper

Copper is one of the newer additions to the world of Minecraft Ores, and it brings a unique dynamic to the game. Players will need at least a stone pickaxe to mine, and once done, it drops two to five raw copper. Smelting raw copper yields copper ingots, the building blocks for various decorative items and utility pieces.

Utilizing copper, players can fashion an array of items, including copper blocks, cut copper blocks, stairs, slabs, waxed copper blocks, waxed cut copper blocks, waxed stairs, waxed slabs, lightning rods, and spy glasses. A fascinating feature of copper is its capacity to oxidize gradually, transitioning from an orange hue to a charming green shade over time. This natural aging process gives a sense of realism and uniqueness to players' creations.

4) Diamond

A diamond, one of the most valuable and sought-after ores, can only be mined with an iron pickaxe or a superior tool. It drops as an item and is revered as one of the rarest ores in the game. Being the cornerstone of crafting diamond tools, weapons, and armor, diamonds are widely acknowledged as the pinnacle of equipment in Minecraft.

Diamond gear's durability, efficiency, damage, and protection are unmatched by any other material (except netherite), making it highly desired by players. Moreover, diamonds are essential for crafting enchanting tables, jukeboxes, beacons, etc. Given its unparalleled strength and versatility, Diamond rightfully earns its place among the top-tier Minecraft ores.

3) Redstone

Redstone secures the third spot in our ranking. Mined with an iron pickaxe or higher, it drops four to five redstone dust as an item. But its true potential lies not in its form as dust but in its ability to power redstone circuits. These circuits are the backbone of many complex mechanisms and contraptions, allowing players to create automated farms, hidden doors, traps, and other clever inventions.

Redstone dust can be used to craft various essential components, such as redstone torches, repeaters, comparators, observers, dispensers, droppers, and many more. The applications of redstone are virtually limitless, making it a must-have ore for those who enjoy diving into the world of complex engineering within Minecraft.

2) Iron

Iron is the second most common ore in Minecraft, which is essential for players' progression as it unlocks many crafting possibilities. You'll need at least a stone pickaxe to mine iron.

Iron ingots are the building blocks for crafting various items, including iron tools, weapons, armor, buckets, shears, flint and steel, and many others. Moreover, iron is essential for creating iron blocks and golems, two valuable assets highly advantageous for any skilled Minecraft player.

1) Coal

Coal is undoubtedly the most common and essential ore in Minecraft. It is abundant throughout the game world, making it readily accessible to players of all levels. The beauty of coal lies in its versatility. You can easily mine coal and obtain coal items with just about any pickaxe.

Coal is a reliable fuel source for furnaces allowing you to smelt other ores and cook your food efficiently. Additionally, coal can be crafted into torches, essential for providing light in dark areas and preventing hostile mobs from spawning. With its wide range of applications and ease of access, coal is the most helpful ore in the game.

In conclusion, Minecraft ores play a crucial role in shaping the gameplay experience for players. Each one offers unique advantages and purposes, from the abundant coal that fuels your furnaces to the rare and valuable diamond that unlocks the ultimate gear.

Understanding the usefulness of each ore can significantly influence your strategy and progression within the game. Whether you are a builder, engineer, or adventurer, the diverse array of ores ensures that there is something for every player to discover and utilize in their journey through the boundless world of Minecraft.