Minecraft netherite armor stats: All you need to know

Armor plays a vital role in Minecraft, serving as a crucial defense mechanism that shields players from potential dangers such as creeper explosions or perilous falls from great heights. Equipping armor increases the likelihood of survival during challenging situations. Throughout the game's evolution, a diverse range of armor types has been introduced, each with its unique qualities, offering players goals to strive for in their quest for better protection.

On the hierarchy of formidable and exceptionally rare armors rests the netherite armor. Possessing it can render a player nearly invincible, especially when paired with appropriate enchantments, essentially granting immortality in the game. But what sets netherite armor apart and elevates it above the time-honored diamond armor? In this guide, we will delve into the reasons why netherite armor stands as the pinnacle of durability in the Minecraft universe.

Everything you need to know about netherite armor in Minecraft

Understanding netherite armor

Netherite armor is a particular category of items crafted from netherite, a valuable material in the Nether dimension. Obtaining it involves smelting ancient debris, a rare ore located at low altitudes in the Nether, or looting bastion remnants, structures containing Nether-related items.

Netherite is then used to create netherite ingots, which are instrumental in upgrading diamond gear to netherite gear using a smithing table and a smithing template. These templates can be found in bastion remnant's chests in Minecraft.

The properties of netherite armor

Netherite armor has four essential pieces like all other types: a helmet, a chestplate, a pair of leggings, and a pair of boots. Each piece provides higher defense points, armor toughness, and durability than diamond armor while having unique attributes. When put on, netherite armor displays a dark gray color.

The statistics for netherite armor in Minecraft are as follows:

1) Defense Points: Each piece of netherite armor contributes to damage reduction in Minecraft. Every defense point reduces damage by 4%, with a maximum cap of 80%. Netherite armor outperforms diamond armor by three defense points per piece, yielding 20 defense points (80% damage reduction) for a complete set.

2) Armor Toughness: This parameter protects against high-damage attacks, reducing the loss of defense points when the damage exceeds two hearts. While only diamond and netherite armor possess a toughness stat, netherite exhibits nominally higher toughness. Diamond armor provides two toughness points per piece (eight in total), whereas netherite boasts three points per armor piece (12 in total).

3) Durability: The durability signifies the number of hits an armor piece can withstand before breaking. Regardless of the damage taken, each hit decreases durability by one point. Netherite armor endures 12% more hits compared to diamond armor. A complete set of netherite armor has 2035 durability points, enabling it to withstand 2035 hits before breaking.

4) Knockback Resistance: This property determines the reduction in knockback experienced when hit by an enemy or explosion. Knockback resistance is measured in percentage, with 0% implying no decrease and 100% guaranteeing complete immunity. Netherite armor grants 10% knockback resistance per piece, resulting in 40% knockback resistance for a complete set in Minecraft.

5) Fire Resistance: Netherite armor does not directly grant fire resistance to the wearer, but does not burn or sink in fire or lava, distinguishing it from other armor types. Players can retrieve their netherite armor from lava without losing it.

The advantages of wearing netherite armor and how to find it

Equipping netherite armor adds several benefits to the player, including:

Superior protection: With the highest level of protection from damage and knockback in Minecraft, players become more resilient and less vulnerable to attacks. Longevity: Netherite armor surpasses all other armor types in terms of durability, making it a more cost-effective and reliable choice in Minecraft. Nether dimension suitability: Its resistance to burning in fire or lava makes it ideal for use in the Nether dimension or near lava sources. Distinctive appearance: Netherite armor's unique and stylish appearance sets the player apart from others, making them stand out in the Minecraft world.

To obtain netherite armor, players must follow these steps:

Gather ancient debris: Go to the nether dimension in Minecraft and collect ancient debris found at low altitudes (below Y=22). This rare ore requires a diamond or netherite pickaxe to mine and can be obtained in veins of 1-3 blocks. Alternatively, ancient debris can be looted from bastion remnant chests. Smelt ancient debris: Convert the gathered ancient debris into netherite scraps by smelting them in a furnace or blast furnace. Each piece of ancient debris yields one netherite scrap. Craft netherite ingots: Combine four netherite scraps and four gold ingots in a crafting table to create one netherite ingot. Obtain smithing templates: Find smithing templates in bastion remnant chests. Upgrade diamond gear: Use a smithing table and a smithing template to upgrade diamond gear into netherite gear. Place the diamond gear and the smithing template in the smithing table's designated slots and retrieve the netherite gear from the output slot. This process preserves any enchantments or durability present on the diamond gear.

Netherite armor reigns as the strongest and most durable type in Minecraft, offering unparalleled protection, durability, knockback resistance, and fire resistance.

It provides players with unmatched resilience when exploring the Nether or confronting high-damage enemies and explosions. Further, its distinct appearance sets it apart from other armor types, making it a prized possession for experienced players.